Kevin Porter Appointed President Ultimate Long Drive, Inc.

Ultimate Long Drive, Inc Announced Vice President of Operations, Kevin Porter Has Been Promoted to President Effective September 28, 2024.

- Jeff Gilder

LONGS, SC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ultimate Long Drive , (ULD), a global leader in long drive competitions, has announced the of Kevin Porter to the role of President. Porter has been instrumental in the company's operations, serving as Vice President of Operations for the past two years.

Starting his journey with ULD as a competitor, Porter quickly transitioned into a leadership role by purchasing the ULD Mid-Atlantic League territory license. As Tournament Director, he significantly expanded the league's presence. His impressive contributions earned him a promotion in 2022 to Vice President of Operations, where he managed ULD's League system and spearheaded the North American Tour.

Now, as President, Porter will oversee all aspects of ULD's global operations, including league development, event management, and international expansion. His goal is to continue ULD's mission of growing the sport of long drive and enhancing the experience for competitors worldwide.

Jeff Gilder, founder and CEO of ULD, will continue his active involvement with the company. "Kevin's leadership and dedication have been crucial to our success," said Gilder. "I am confident that he will continue to drive the company forward in his new role as President."

ULD is the largest long drive golf organization globally, in terms of membership and events played annually. It sanctions events worldwide and is a founding member of the Long Drive Federation .

About Ultimate Long Drive, Inc.

Founded in 2017, ULD provides competitive long drive golf events for players of all ages and skill levels. With leagues, regional majors, and the ULD World Championship, ULD continues to lead the sport of long drive worldwide.

