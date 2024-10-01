Samuel Beckett's 'Not I' And 'Rockaby,' Directed And Performed By Jeni Jones, To Debut In Hollywood

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jeni Jones is set to direct and star in a new incarnarion of Samuel Beckett's "Not I" and "Rockaby" to be performed on a double bill in the heart of Hollywood at The Broadwater Black Box Theatre.Samuel Beckett's seldom produced play "Not I" delves into the depths of human consciousness, exploring themes of identity, isolation, justice, and existentialism. Set against the backdrop of darkness, the play is a roughly ten-minute rapid fire monologue spewed by“Mouth,” played by Jeni Jones, who vehemently refuses to relinquish third person.Succinctly hailed as“overpowering” by The New York Times, Beckett's haunting piece "Rockaby" charts a woman's journey back into life before she arrives at death.Jeni has previously directed plays by Samuel Beckett, including "Waiting for Godot" and "Krapp's Last Tape." She is known for her award-winning work as an actor and director of film and theatre. She is also a rapper and radio host. It is her intention to untether Beckett's two iconic works from the cumbersome technical challenges often associated with them, so that she can travel the show for educational purposes and practical demonstrations.Produced by Plank Productions and with assistant direction by frequent collaborator Megan Stone, the double bill of Samuel Beckett's "Not I" and "Rockaby" opens December 14, 2024 at the Broadwater Black Box Theatre for a limited engagement.Following select performances of this inaugural run in Los Angeles, there will be a special“Talk Back” session hosted by renowned Beckett scholar Katherine Weiss, the Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Letters at California State University, Los Angeles. Katherine has published widely on modern and contemporary theatre, notably as a co-editor of "Samuel Beckett: History, Memory, Archive" (Palgrave Macmillan 2009), "Samuel Beckett and Contemporary Art" (ibidem 2017), and author of "The Plays of Samuel Beckett" (Bloomsbury 2013). She has been a lecturer at the Samuel Beckett Summer School (2019). More recently, she is the scholar-in-residence for the Ashland Beckett Shorts Festival. Her commitment to justice has led to many interesting projects, including work within the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.Don't miss this unique opportunity to experience a new incarnation of Samuel Beckett's challenging theatrical masterpieces accompanied by what is sure to be a riveting, educational conversation with renowned Beckett scholar Katherine Weiss."Not I" by Samuel Beckett is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.“Rockaby” is presented courtesy of Concord Theatricals.Early bird tickets now available for purchase.

