Veterinary Software Market

Increase in companion animal ownership, surge in spending on animal health, and streamlining daily tasks in veterinary hospitals are factors driving the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Research, " The Global Veterinary Software Market Size Reach USD 2.08 Billion Growing with 6.1% CAGR by 2027". The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global veterinary software market size was valued at USD 1.31 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 2.08 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF –280 Pages) at:Rise in companion animal ownership, increase in need for streamlining daily tasks in veterinary hospitals, and surge in expenditure on animal health fuel the growth of the global veterinary software market. By product type, the veterinary practice management software segment held the major share in 2019. By region, on the other hand, Europe would register the fastest CAGR by 2027.The global veterinary software market is segmented into product type, deployment, software type, practice type, end user, and region. By product type, it is divided into veterinary practice management software, veterinary imaging software and others. In terms of type, it is bifurcated into integrated software and stand-alone software. Depending on deployment, it is categorized into cloud and on-premise. According to practice type, the veterinary software market is segregated into exclusive small animal practices, mixed animal practices and exclusive large animal practices. Exclusive large animal practices are further divided into equine and bovine practices. As per end user, it is fragmented into hospitals or clinics and reference laboratories. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Covid-19 Scenario:● During the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for companion animals has increased as most of the people are working from home and they have enough time to spend with their pets. This has been beneficial for the veterinary software industry.● Moreover, veterinary practice management software would witness a significant boom post-Covid-19 pandemic owing to remote monitoring, telehealth solutions, and custom client communications offered by the software.Enquiry Before Buying:Based on deployment, the on premise segment held the lion's share in 2019, generating more than two-thirds of the global market. The cloud segment, on the other hand, is projected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027. Based on product type, the veterinary practice management software segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. At the same time, the veterinary imaging software segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.7% throughout the forecast period.Based on geography, North America accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019 and is expected to lead the trail by 2027. Simultaneously, Europe would grow at the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The other two provinces analyzed in the report include North America and LAMEA. The key market players analyzed in the global veterinary software market report include ClienTrax, Covetrus, Inc., Hippo Manager Software Inc., IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., MWI Animal Health, Patterson Companies Inc., Vetspire, Inc., VIA Information Systems, Vetter Software, Inc., Animal Intelligence Software, Inc., Three Plus Group, Timeless Veterinary Systems, Petabyte Technology, and VetZ GmbH.Buy Now & Get Upto 50% Discount on this Report (280 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: /purchase-optionsThanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. Similar Reports:1. Veterinary Management Software Market : A2256752. Standalone Veterinary Imaging Software Market : -market-A300008 Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

