The California Date Commission Announces Sponsorship Of The American Diabetes Association's Diabetes Food Hub

PALM DESERT, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the California Date Commission announces it is a proud supporter of Diabetes Food Hub® of the American Diabetes Association® (ADA), coinciding with the inaugural National California Date Month. This ongoing endeavor underscores the Commission's dedication to promoting the benefits of California Dates, particularly in the context of diabetes management and overall nutrition.

Diabetes Food Hub, a vital ADA online nutrition-focused platform, empowers individuals with diabetes to make informed food choices through a wealth of healthy recipes, dietary guidance, and expert resources. By sponsoring Diabetes Food Hub, the California Date Commission reinforces its commitment to providing ongoing support for healthy eating habits and raising awareness about the nutritional advantages of California Dates for managing blood glucose (blood sugar) and enhancing well-being.

"We are thrilled to begin this collaboration with the American Diabetes Association," said Gordon Chuchian, chairman of the California Date Commission. "Our sponsorship aims to promote the health benefits of California Dates, offering a natural, nutritious option for individuals managing diabetes. Through this program, we are adding yet another initiative to showcase the versatility and importance of California Dates as part of a balanced meal plan."

A Nutrient-Packed Fruit for Diabetes Management

California Dates offer a unique nutritional profile. They are rich in fiber, potassium, magnesium, and antioxidants, making them a smart choice for those seeking to help manage their blood glucose levels while supporting heart and digestive health. This nutrient density positions California Dates as a superior alternative to refined sugars and many other natural sweeteners without compromising taste.

Primarily composed of natural sugars and dietary fiber, California Dates provide a balance of immediate and sustained energy. This makes them an ideal food for individuals looking for a healthy energy boost and helps reduce spikes and drops in blood glucose (blood sugar) levels.

Eaten in moderation, California Dates can be a valuable part of a healthy, balanced diet for individuals managing diabetes, prediabetes, or those simply striving for better health.

"We are grateful for the California Date Commission's support of the ADA's Diabetes Food Hub," said Anita Dominguez, the ADA's executive director, Los Angeles area. "Their commitment to promoting healthy food choices aligns perfectly with our work to empower people with diabetes to live healthier lives. Together, we will provide valuable resources that educate the public on the benefits of California Dates and how to incorporate them when meal planning with diabetes."



A Collaboration for Health Education

As part of this ongoing initiative, the California Date Commission will work with the ADA to provide educational content year-round. This includes recipes, nutritional facts, and practical tips for integrating dates into daily meal plans, whether for diabetes management or for overall health improvement. The sponsorship aims to demonstrate how California Dates can be a nutritious, naturally sweet option that supports long-term health goals.

While the collaboration officially kicks off during National California Date Month, the sponsorship will continue well beyond, contributing to the ADA's resources and helping individuals live healthier lives through better dietary choices.

About the California Date Commission

The California Date Commission is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the production, quality, and consumption of California Dates. Serving all date producers in the Coachella Valley, the Commission provides research, regulatory support, and marketing promotions to boost the visibility and reputation of California Dates as a health-conscious and versatile food choice. For more information, visit CaliforniaDates and follow @datesaregreat on Instagram and Facebook .

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 84 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the 136 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life®. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

