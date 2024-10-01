USDA Announces $200 Million For CACFP Providers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Support for Local Food Purchasing

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, October 1, 2024, the United States Department of (USDA) announced $200 million for Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) operators through the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC).In previous years, these funds have been made available to and emergency food providers to address challenges and incentivize local purchasing. This is the first time that CCC funds are being allocated specifically for CACFP-participating facilities. These funds can be used by child care centers, family day care homes, and adult day care facilities participating in the CACFP to purchase local foods that can be incorporated into the meals they serve.The National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) commends the commitment of Secretary Tom Vilsack and the USDA for their support of CACFP operators who ensure over 4.5 million children and adults have access to healthy food. Since the release of CCC funds last year, NCA has worked in partnership with the USDA to find ways to provide additional assistance for CACFP operators, who also face challenges with local food purchasing.“This historic investment not only helps strengthen local economies but also boosts nutrition security in some of our most vulnerable populations. We are thrilled that USDA has made this a priority and thank Secretary Vilsack and the entire team for their ongoing support of the CACFP community,” said NCA President and CEO, Lisa Mack.The CACFP is a critical Child Nutrition Program through the USDA that has been found to enhance the quality of care and increase the nutritional value of meals served in child care. The CACFP safeguards the health and wellness of over 4.5 million children and adults and this $200 million commitment will help CACFP providers better supplement nutritious meals and allow them to incorporate more local foods into their menus.This bold investment from USDA will support the CACFP community in their work to ensure all children and adults in America are nutrition secure.Since 1986, the National CACFP Sponsors Association has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Our core mission is to provide advocacy, education and resources for everyone involved in administering, operating and participating in USDA's child nutrition programs. Our overarching goal is to ensure nutrition security for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

Jennifer Basey

National CACFP Sponsors Association

+1 512-850-8278

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.