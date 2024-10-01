Six Dealerships Join Forces For National Fill A Vehicle Event For Feeding Pets Of The Homeless

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pickup truck loaded with pet food during the 2023 Michael Hohl Fill a Truck pet food drive.

Event aims to collect pet food donations throughout October to support pets of people experiencing homelessness and low-income families

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This October, six dealerships across California and Nevada are partnering with Feeding Pets of the Homeless for the national Fill a Vehicle pet food drive, with the goal of collecting thousands of pounds of pet food to support homeless individuals and their companion animals. The month-long event will run at each dealership from October 1 to October 31, and donations will be distributed to local shelters and service providers working with people experiencing homelessness and low-income families.Participating dealerships include:Swickard Buick GMC of Thousand Oaks, 3601 Auto Mall Dr., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362Victorville Mitsubishi, 15529 Ramona Ave., Victorville, CA 92392Palm Springs Subaru, 67925 E Palm Canyon Dr., Cathedral City, CA 92234Hansel Subaru, 2987 Corby Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95407Hansel Toyota, 1125 Auto Center Dr., Petaluma, CA 94952Michael Hohl Chevrolet GMC, 3700 S Carson St., Carson City, NV 89701For Michael Hohl Chevrolet GMC, this marks their 10th year participating. The dealership collected over 1,570 pounds of pet food for the cause in 2023. Their dedication and success have inspired other dealerships to get involved, making this year the largest coordinated effort to date."The Michael Hohl dealership has been a steadfast partner, helping us support the pets of people who need them most," said Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless. "We are thrilled to see other dealerships across the country join this year. Their participation means we can provide even more relief to communities that are struggling."Donations of pet food can be dropped off at any of the participating dealership locations listed above. The goal at each location is to fill a vehicle with pet food that will be distributed by Feeding Pets of the Homeless to local organizations working with homeless and low-income individuals."Pets are an important part of the lives of people experiencing homelessness," Frederick added. "They offer unconditional love, protection, and a sense of normalcy during tough times. But caring for a pet while experiencing homelessness is challenging. That's why these donations are so important."For more information about Feeding Pets of the Homeless and how to contribute, visit petsofthehomeless or call (775) 841-7463.

