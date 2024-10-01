Movember Joins Forces With One Of Canada’S Most Recognizable Moustaches To Take On Men’S Health

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TORONTO, Canada – Moustaches (Mos) are back as Canada's hairiest campaign returns on Mo vember 1! This year, Movember is proud to be partnering with Olympian and award-winning television host Jon Montgomery , to raise awareness, educate, encourage participation and drive fundraising for three of the largest issues affecting men: prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health and prevention.

What does it take to“shave down” one of Canada's most famous Mo's? An important cause with a big impact. While Jon Montgomery might be known for racing face-first down an icy mountain on a skeleton sled, the sky is the limit for his next mo-mentous act.

“When asked if I would consider partnering with Movember to grow a 'Mo for a good cause, it was a no-brainer,” says Jon Montgomery.“My Pops was diagnosed with, and treated for, prostate cancer nearly a decade ago, and it's something that affects so many men and the people who love them. I've also got buddies who've lost their dad to this terrible affliction, so my family and I count our blessings. To be able to contribute to awareness and prevention is something I'm proud to help with.”

While what Jon has planned might be an unidentified secret (for now...) the buzz in our orbit is that it will be out of this world. Stay tuned: the discovery is just a mo-nth away!

The numbers: Why we shave down



On average, Canadian men will die 4 years earlier than women and for reasons that are largely preventable, meaning it doesn't have to be this way.

In Canada, 1 in 8 men will receive a prostate cancer diagnosis during their lifetime, and over 217,000 men are currently living with or beyond the disease.

Testicular cancer strikes early and is the most common cancer among young Canadian men aged 15-40. While the survival rate is greater than 95%, the long-term treatment-related side effects mean quality of life is severely compromised. Globally, on average, one man dies by suicide every minute of every day. The rate of male suicides is alarmingly high in Canada where 3 out of 4 suicides are by men.

An endeavour to change the face of men's health

In 2003, M ovember started a movement for men's health that has since funded over 1,300 men's health projects around the world. As a result, men are living healthier, longer lives. This movement started with 30 Mo Bros. Now, it claims a headcount of over 6 million. And we're not done yet.

“ M ovembe is for everyone who has a man they care about in their life,” says Todd Minerson, Country Director at Movember Canada.“There is so much we can do to help men live longer, healthier, happier lives. When we are healthy, it benefits everyone around us, healthier men make for a healthier world. With the support of Jon Montgomery – and his legendary Mo – we are excited to take our support to new heights.”

The post Movember joins forces with One of Canada's Most recognizable Moustaches to take on men's health appeared first on Caribbean News Global .