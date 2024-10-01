Biden Directs US Forces To Aid Israel's Defence Against Iran
(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, Oct 2 (IANS) US President Joe Biden has directed American forces to aid Israel's defence against Iran, which launched missile attacks against the Jewish state.
US National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said in a post on social media platform X that President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris "are monitoring the Iranian attack against Israel from the White House Situation Room & receiving regular updates from their national security team".
President Biden "directed the US military to aid Israel's defence against Iranian attacks & shoot down missiles targeting Israel", the spokesperson added.
The statement came as Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said it had targeted Israel with dozens of ballistic missiles.
