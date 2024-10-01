Scientists Found That Height Of Mount Everest Continues To Increase

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

A group of scientists from the Chinese University of Geosciences in Wuhan found that Mount Everest continues to grow to this day, Azernews reports.

Mount Everest, also known as Jomolungma in Tibet and Sagarmatha in Nepal, stands out from other Himalayan peaks, reaching 8,849 meters above sea level, which is 250 meters higher than the surrounding mountains. According to satellite data, the height of Mount Everest is increasing by several millimeters per year, and this is faster than the expected rate of rise of tectonic plates.

In a new study, the team found that the extraordinary parameters of Mount Everest are due to the activity of the Arun River, Nepal's largest river.

As the simulation showed, about 89 thousand years ago, Arun began to take more water from the Kosi River. The increase in the power of the Arun stream has formed a large mountain gorge.

The leaching of large chunks of rock led to the fact that a section of the earth's crust with Everest began to rise. Scientists believe that due to Arun, Everest has grown by about 15-50 meters.

Given that the thickness of the earth's crust ranges from 10 to 30 km, the researchers estimated that the phenomenon will lead to an increase in the rate of elevation of the surface of the Jomolungma to 0.53 mm per year.