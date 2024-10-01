Scientists Found That Height Of Mount Everest Continues To Increase
10/1/2024 3:12:07 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
A group of scientists from the Chinese University of Geosciences
in Wuhan found that Mount Everest continues to grow to this day,
Mount Everest, also known as Jomolungma in Tibet and Sagarmatha
in Nepal, stands out from other Himalayan peaks, reaching 8,849
meters above sea level, which is 250 meters higher than the
surrounding mountains. According to satellite data, the height of
Mount Everest is increasing by several millimeters per year, and
this is faster than the expected rate of rise of tectonic
plates.
In a new study, the team found that the extraordinary parameters
of Mount Everest are due to the activity of the Arun River, Nepal's
largest river.
As the simulation showed, about 89 thousand years ago, Arun
began to take more water from the Kosi River. The increase in the
power of the Arun stream has formed a large mountain gorge.
The leaching of large chunks of rock led to the fact that a
section of the earth's crust with Everest began to rise. Scientists
believe that due to Arun, Everest has grown by about 15-50
meters.
Given that the thickness of the earth's crust ranges from 10 to
30 km, the researchers estimated that the phenomenon will lead to
an increase in the rate of elevation of the surface of the
Jomolungma to 0.53 mm per year.
