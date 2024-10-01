Pentagon Allocated $2.1 Billion For Production Of Missiles, Nuclear Warheads For Them

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The US Department of Defense has allocated $2.1 billion for the production of Trident II D5 ballistic missiles and new Warhead 93/Mark7 nuclear warheads, Azernews reports.

The document notes that the contract in the amount of $2,112,872,740 was awarded to Lockheed Martin. It provides for the production of "Trident II D5 missiles and support systems" designed for launching from submarines, as well as the "development of Warhead 93/Mark7".

The contract also provides for the of these weapons to the UK. It is assumed that the work under the contract should be completed by September 30, 2029.

In addition, the Pentagon has allocated Lockheed Martin over $1.16 billion to develop systems for installing Trident II missiles on submarines, as well as navigation nodes. Work on this contract should be completed by September 29, 2031.