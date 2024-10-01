Pentagon Allocated $2.1 Billion For Production Of Missiles, Nuclear Warheads For Them
Date
10/1/2024 3:12:06 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The US Department of Defense has allocated $2.1 billion for the
production of Trident II D5 ballistic missiles and new Warhead
93/Mark7 nuclear warheads, Azernews reports.
The document notes that the contract in the amount of
$2,112,872,740 was awarded to Lockheed Martin. It provides for the
production of "Trident II D5 missiles and support systems" designed
for launching from submarines, as well as the "development of
Warhead 93/Mark7".
The contract also provides for the supply of these weapons to
the UK. It is assumed that the work under the contract should be
completed by September 30, 2029.
In addition, the Pentagon has allocated Lockheed Martin over
$1.16 billion to develop systems for installing Trident II missiles
on submarines, as well as navigation nodes. Work on this contract
should be completed by September 29, 2031.
MENAFN01102024000195011045ID1108736528
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.