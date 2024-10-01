In Village Near Kherson, Russians Dropped Explosives From Drone On Elderly Woman
10/1/2024 3:11:51 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the village of Kindiyka of the Kherson community, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone on a 68-year-old woman. She was taken to the hospital with injuries.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kherson RMA Roman Mrochko, Ukrinform reports.
“A 68-year-old victim was taken to the hospital from Kindiyka. The woman sustained contusion, explosive and closed head injuries as a result of the enemy dropping explosives from a drone after 16.00,” he wrote.
Mrochko added that at the time of the enemy strike, the woman was on the street.
As reported, a man was injured in the Kherson region as a result of the shelling of Veletenske village from a UAV.
