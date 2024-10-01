Rescue Operations Completed In Zaporizhzhia: One Dead And 32 Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Search and rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia, which was attacked by the enemy today. It is known that 32 people were injured, one was killed.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

“As a result of the enemy attack this afternoon on Zaporizhzhia , 69 apartment buildings and private houses were damaged and destroyed. More than 350 people have already turned to representatives of the social sphere for help. As of now, the number of victims of the enemy attack has increased to 32 people,” the statement said.

Search and rescue operations have been completed everywhere. Currently, employees of district administrations together with representatives of the National Police and the Municipal Emergency Service of Zaporizhremeservice are conducting a preliminary inspection of the damaged facilities.

The head of the region added that they plan to close all OSB windows in a maximum of 2 days. He urged residents to respond to all air raid alarms.















































































As reported, on Tuesday, October 1, the Russian military attacked residential areas and infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs.

Earlier, 24 people were reported injured . A 54-year-old employee of the Vodokanal pumping station was killed.