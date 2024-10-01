CE Shreekant Patil Inspires Future Entrepreneurs At National Entrepreneurship Challenge Hosted By E-Cell MET

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) CE Shreekant Patil, a distinguished mentor with extensive mentoring experience on national and international levels, has played a pivotal role in fostering the startup ecosystem in the region. His collaborations with the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce and IBSEA have been instrumental in nurturing aspiring entrepreneurs and building a strong foundation for innovation and growth.



CE Shreekant Patil was honored to serve as the chief guest for the Idea Pitching Competition aligned with the National Entrepreneurship Challenge (NEC) organized by E-Cell IIT Bombay and in conjunction with Eureka 2024, Asia's largest business model competition. The event, hosted by E-Cell MET at Btech Bhujbal Knowledge City, witnessed an impressive lineup of 45 teams vying for prizes worth ?2 crores.



The competition, which began at 10 AM, kicked off with Principal Narkhade felicitating CE Shreekant Patil, setting the stage for an inspiring day of innovative pitches and entrepreneurial spirit. Students showcased their ideas and business concepts, seeking guidance from CE Shreekant Patil on effective pitching strategies to stand out in the competitive landscape.



Throughout the day, CE Shreekant Patil provided invaluable insights to the participating startup teams, emphasizing the importance of concise and compelling presentations. As the chief guest, he had the honor of awarding the winning team in the agriculture sector, recognizing their exceptional innovation and vision.



Notable personalities such as Dr. Sagar Aswar, Prof. Umesh Pathak, and two distinguished jury members were present to witness the event, adding their expertise and support to the aspiring entrepreneurs.



The engaging event concluded at 5 PM, leaving a lasting impact on the attendees and underscoring the importance of fostering entrepreneurship and innovation among the future leaders of tomorrow.



