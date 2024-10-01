Jordan's Airspace Temporarily Closed

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- The Jordanian Civil Regulatory Commission (CARC) announced a temporary closure of the Kingdom's airspace to all incoming, outgoing and transiting aircraft on Tuesday.

The decision follows a serious escalation of hostilities in the Middle East which posed a real threat to the safety of travelers and civil aviation, CARC Chairman Haitham Misto said in a press release.

The move is in keeping with the regulations specified in the on International Civil Aviation (also known as Chicago Convention), it will be reconsidered later on in the light of the new developments, he added. (end)

amn







