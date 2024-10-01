(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape - The Global Mini Excavators Market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.19 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

6.02%

during the forecast period. Growth of industrial and utility sectors

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing focus of market vendors on electric mini excavators . However,

implementation of stringent environmental laws and regulations poses a challenge - Key market players include AB Volvo, Bobcat Co., Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Deere and Co., Gamzen India, Groupe Mecalac SAS, Guangxi Liugong Machinery Co. Ltd., HD Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd., Henan Ideal Machinery Equipment Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., KATO WORKS CO. LTD., Kobe Steel Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Kubota Corp., Ningbo Ace Machinery Co.,Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global mini excavators market 2024-2028

Mini Excavators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period - Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.02% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3188.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.34 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK

Market Driver

The mini excavator market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing construction activities and infrastructure development projects. These compact machines offer advantages such as maneuverability and versatility, making them popular choices for various industries. Mini excavators come in different sizes and attachments, catering to diverse applications. Their affordability and efficiency contribute significantly to the market's expansion. Manufacturers continue to innovate, introducing new features and technologies to meet evolving customer needs.



Mini excavators, weighing less than 10 tons, are popular in various industries for land surface maintenance, infrastructure projects, and landscaping & construction. Trends include battery technologies, cameras, and spatial sensors for improved efficiency and productivity. Wheeled mini excavators offer portability, while track mini excavators handle heavy loads and rugged terrain. Infrastructure projects like road construction , bridge building, and utility upgrades benefit from mini excavators. Industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, logistics systems, and automated warehouses use mini excavators for their compact size and fuel efficiency. Construction companies, mining activity, forestry, and rural areas also rely on mini excavators. Operational limitations include the need for skilled operators and heavy loads. Hydraulic systems ensure energy efficiency and emission reduction. Rental options are available for various operating weights (less than 4 tons to 10 tons) and mini excavator types (wheeled and track). Regular excavators are larger and less suitable for urban spaces. Mini excavators offer automation, fuel efficiency, and are used in various sectors, including agriculture, forestry, and infrastructure operations. Mini excavators are essential for small-scale projects and offer versatility in various industries.



Market Challenges



The mini excavator market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing construction activities and infrastructure development projects. These compact machines offer advantages such as maneuverability, versatility, and efficiency. Mini excavators are widely used in various industries including construction, agriculture, and mining . Key players in the market include Caterpillar, Komatsu, and Volvo Construction Equipment, who continuously innovate to meet customer needs. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by the demand for cost-effective and productive machinery solutions. The Mini Excavator market faces several challenges in various industries. In utility upgrades, electrification of construction equipment is a significant trend. In sectors like food and beverage, healthcare, logistics systems, and automated warehouses, mini excavators' hydraulic systems require fuel efficiency and emission reduction. Skilled operators face operational limitations when handling heavy loads in infrastructure operations. Construction companies in urban spaces prefer mini excavators for their portability and automation. Wheeled and track models cater to diverse applications, from construction activities to forestry and mining. Fuel efficiency, emission reduction, and energy efficiency are crucial for remote areas and heavy construction equipment . Mini excavators excel in labor-intensive tasks like excavating, demolishing, and material handling. In small-scale applications, mini excavators are ideal for trenching, pits, and landscaping. Regular excavators and mini excavators differ in operating weight, with mini excavators being lighter for easier maneuverability. Dipper arms, booms, and buckets are essential components of mini excavators, catering to various industries' needs. The forestry industry requires specialized attachments for forestry applications. Mini excavators' versatility makes them indispensable in the agriculture sector for tasks like digging trenches, moving heavy loads, and material handling.

Segment Overview



This mini excavators market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Construction

1.2 Utility 1.3 Agriculture and forestry



2.1 Europe

2.2 APAC

2.3 North America

2.4 Middle East and Africa 2.5 South America

1.1

Construction-

The global mini excavators market is experiencing significant growth due to the construction industry's expansion, particularly in developing countries. Driven by increased public sector investments, rising population, and growing transportation sectors, the construction of roads, public transportation networks, and residential buildings is on the rise. In urban areas, mini excavators are preferred for restoration and renovation projects due to their ability to operate in compact spaces without damaging infrastructure. Additionally, business-friendly policies in emerging economies, such as India and China, have led to an increase in industrial parks, special economic zones, malls, and commercial places construction. In road and railway construction sites, mini excavators are essential for performing various tasks, including tunnel construction, in compact places. With the increasing number of infrastructure projects, the demand for mini excavators and other construction equipment is anticipated to continue growing, fueling the market's expansion.

Research Analysis

Mini excavators, also known as compact excavators, are versatile construction machines used for various applications such as digging, ditching, trenching, landscaping, excavating, demolishing, and material handling in construction activities. They come in different configurations, including those with dippers, booms, and buckets, catering to specific tasks. Mini excavators are essential for projects in remote areas, bridge building, utility upgrades, and forestry industry. Their portability, hydraulic systems, and automation features make them ideal for construction sites, logistics systems, automated warehouses, and mining activities. Mini excavators are also used in food and beverage, healthcare, and other industries for tasks like site preparation and material handling. Construction companies rely on mini excavators for their small footprint, maneuverability, and efficiency in various construction projects. Mini excavators come in different types, including wheeled and track models, to cater to diverse terrain and application requirements.

Market Research Overview

Mini excavators, also known as compact excavators, are versatile construction machines used for digging trenches, pits, and land surface maintenance in various industries. They come in two main types: wheeled and track. The operating weight of a mini excavator can range from less than 4 tons to 10 tons, making them suitable for small-scale applications and labor-intensive tasks. Equipped with a dipper, boom, and bucket, mini excavators are essential for excavating, demolishing, and material handling in construction activities, landscaping projects, and even agriculture. Infrastructure projects, such as road construction and bridge building, also heavily rely on these machines. Mini excavators are increasingly being used in sectors like food and beverage, healthcare, logistics systems, and automated warehouses due to their portability and efficiency. New technologies, such as battery technologies, cameras , and spatial sensors, are enhancing their capabilities, making them more versatile and suitable for urban spaces. Mini excavators are also being electrified to reduce emissions and increase energy efficiency, aligning with the trend of construction equipment electrification. Despite their advantages, they have operational limitations when dealing with heavy loads and may require skilled operators for optimal performance. Standardization and automation are key trends in the mini excavator market, with automation enabling remote operation and increasing productivity. Technicians play a crucial role in maintaining and repairing these machines, ensuring they remain operational for various applications, including utility upgrades, forestry, mining activity, and remote areas.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Construction



Utility

Agriculture And Forestry

Geography



Europe



APAC



North America



Middle East And Africa South America

7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

