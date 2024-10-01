TSX Venture Junior Miner Rex Resources (TSXV: OWN) Announces New Director

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) a go-to for big investing ideas including reports Rex Resource Corp . (TSXV: OWN , FRANKFT: 94G) has announced the appointment of Kristopher Raffle, B.Sc., P.Geo. as a director of the Company.

With 25 years Canadian and international base and precious metals mineral exploration experience, Mr. Raffle is well positioned to advance the Company's Rex and Mactush Cu-Au-Ag projects located on Vancouver Island near Alberni, British Columbia.

Mr. Raffle is a Partner and Principal Geologist with the leading Edmonton-based geologic consulting firm, APEX Geoscience Ltd. In addition, Mr. Raffle is a current director of Monumental Energy Corp. and has held past director roles at Defense Metals Corp., and New Placer Dome Gold Corp. He has over 25 years experience conducting project evaluations, exploration program design, data analysis, and geological modelling, with respect to Archean and Carlin-type-gold, copper-gold-porphyry, gold-silver-epithermal, volcanic-hosted-massive-sulphide, rare-earth-element, and kimberlite-diamond deposits throughout Canada, USA, and Mexico.

Kristopher Raffle, P.Geo., Director of Rex Resources Corp. and QP stated:

"As an exploration geologist born and raised on Vancouver Island, I have always had a keen interest in its considerable base and precious metals potential. Despite significant past production from major mines including BHP's Island Copper and the Myra Falls VMS deposit, in addition to significant undeveloped projects including the Hushamu and Catface porphyry deposits, Vancouver Island remains relatively underexplored[1] . Given the compelling historical assay results returned at Mactush including 3.8 metres averaging 1.29 ounces-per-tonne (oz/t) (44 grams-per-tonne) gold, and 5.0 oz/t (173 g/t) silver, and 0.95% copper (drill hole 87-3[2] ), I look forward to the opportunity to advance both the Rex and Mactush projects."

[1] Mineralization present at past producing mines and developed prospects is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on Rex Resources Corp. properties.

[2] True width estimated to be 70-90% of drilled interval.

The Mactush property

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release as it relates to the Rex and Mactush projects has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (B.C.), Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, Alberta, who is a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101.

Methodology and Quality Assurance/Quality Control

The historical (1988) assays results reported herein were performed by Acme Analytical Laboratories at their Vancouver, B.C. facilities. Analytical techniques and quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) measures employed at the time are not known, however the Qualified Person has reviewed extensive original documentation including copies of original drill logs, assay certificates, assay summary tables, and drill sections. Rex Resources Corp. is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Rex is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Rex owns an undivided 100% interest in eight contiguous mineral claims located near Port Alberni, British Columbia, generally known as the Rex Property, and has the option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in an additional eight mineral claims in proximity thereto known as the Mactush Property.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Information

Read the company forward looking statement for all news at

Michael Leahy, Director

(604) 681-8835

