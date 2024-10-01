Optimal Blue Expands Expertise, Market Leadership With Launch Of Two In-House Podcasts

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) PLANO, Texas, Oct. 1, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Optimal Blue announced the release of two in-house podcasts that extend the reach of the company's capital markets experience and expertise built over its decades as the leader in its space. The Optimal Insights podcast and video, which will be released weekly, will provide timely analyses of factors impacting loan originators and capital markets professionals. Additionally, the Market Advantage podcast will complement the company's popular monthly Market Advantage mortgage data report to deliver additional commentary and guest interviews.







Image caption: Optimal Blue.

“Optimal Blue is committed to sharing our unmatched depth of capital markets expertise with our clients,” said Sara Holtz, chief marketing officer of Optimal Blue.“By adding weekly, point-in-time market analysis via the Optimal Insights podcast, as well as deeper data insights and guest discussions by way of the Market Advantage podcast, we expand our outreach and extend additional, no-cost value into the industry.”

The first episode of the Optimal Insights podcast is now available, and the initial episode of the Market Advantage podcast will be released in tandem with Optimal Blue's monthly mortgage data report in early October. Viewers can access both productions via the Optimal Blue LinkedIn page and on major podcast platforms.

“Our clients and industry partners have long relied on Optimal Blue for trusted insights and commentary, and these podcasts are an evolution of our commitment to keeping the industry informed,” said Jim Glennon, vice president of hedging and trading client services at Optimal Blue.“We have worked in the trenches throughout all market cycles, and we are thrilled to share our expertise in these new ways.”

For additional market insights and analysis, Optimal Blue clients are encouraged to attend the inaugural Optimal Blue Summit, which will take place February 3–5 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. Additional details and registration information for the Summit are available on the Optimal Blue Summit 2025 webpage at: .

About Optimal Blue

Optimal Blue effectively bridges the primary and secondary mortgage markets to deliver the industry's only end-to-end capital markets platform. The company helps lenders of all sizes and scopes maximize profitability and operate efficiently so they can help American borrowers achieve the dream of homeownership. Through innovative technology, a network of interconnectivity, rich data insights, and expertise gathered over more than 20 years, Optimal Blue is an experienced partner that, in any market environment, allows lenders to optimize their advantage from pricing accuracy to margin protection, and every step in between. To learn more, visit OptimalBlue.

