Israeli Strike Targets Fateh Leader, Munir Al-Maqdah: Attack On Ain Al-Hilweh Camp In Southern Lebanon
Date
10/1/2024 2:33:52 PM
(MENAFN- Palestine News Network )
Lebanon/ PNN
Reuters reported that Israel carried out a strike on a building in Ain Al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp near Sida in southern Lebanon early Tuesday morning. A Palestinian source indicated that the attempt to assassinate Fateh leader and commander of Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades in Lebanon, General Munir Al-Maqdah, was unsuccessful in this Israeli aggression targeting Ain Al-Hilweh camp.
The strike targeted the home of the camp leader, resulting in 5 martyrs and several injuries, according to preliminary reports. Sources have reported the martyrdom of Hassan Al-Maqdah, the son of Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades commander Munir Al-Maqdah, whom Israel accuses of financing various armed cells in the West Bank and being responsible for smuggling weapons from Syria to Jordan and into the West Bank, according to Israeli claims. This marks the first strike on the densely populated camp since the outbreak of attacks across the Lebanese-Israeli border nearly a year ago.
MENAFN01102024000205011050ID1108736069
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.