Israeli Strike Targets Fateh Leader, Munir Al-Maqdah: Attack On Ain Al-Hilweh Camp In Southern Lebanon

Reuters reported that Israel carried out a strike on a building in Ain Al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp near Sida in southern Lebanon early Tuesday morning. A Palestinian source indicated that the attempt to assassinate Fateh leader and commander of Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades in Lebanon, General Munir Al-Maqdah, was unsuccessful in this Israeli aggression targeting Ain Al-Hilweh camp.

The strike targeted the home of the camp leader, resulting in 5 martyrs and several injuries, according to preliminary reports. Sources have reported the martyrdom of Hassan Al-Maqdah, the son of Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades commander Munir Al-Maqdah, whom Israel accuses of financing various armed cells in the West Bank and being responsible for smuggling weapons from Syria to Jordan and into the West Bank, according to Israeli claims. This marks the first strike on the densely populated camp since the outbreak of attacks across the Lebanese-Israeli border nearly a year ago.



