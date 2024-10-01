Occupation Forces Demolish Church And Agricultural Structures In Beit Jala

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Bethlehem/ PNN

On Tuesday, occupation forces demolished a church and three agricultural rooms located on the land of Al Qaisiyeh family in Al Makhrour area of Beit Jala, west of Bethlehem.

Security sources reported that the forces destroyed a wooden church built by popular resistance activists, the Wall and Settlement Resistance Authority, and Al

Makhrour Landowners Committee on their land, which is under threat of confiscation. They also confiscated the church's components.

On Tuesday, occupation forces demolished a church and three agricultural rooms in Al Makhrour area of Beit Jala, west of Bethlehem, following a demolition notice issued to Al Qaisiyeh family the previous day.

Sources indicated that the forces also destroyed agricultural rooms belonging to Raed Zarina, Bassam Salama, and Rami Al-Jouri. It's worth noting that settlers had seized land owned by Ramzi Qaisiyeh in Al Makhrour area on July 31, forcing the owners to leave under the threat of violence, despite their possession of legal ownership documents.



