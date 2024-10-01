Alibaba's AI-Backed Cancer Detection Tool Featured On Fortune's World Changers List
Date
10/1/2024 2:12:20 PM
Fortune has included
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA)
on its
10th edition
of the yearly Change the World ranking, which highlights the top global companies that leverage their profit-seeking operations to drive innovation and create social impact. An editorial team at Fortune combed through an extensive 250-nominee list and whittled it down to only 52 enterprises. Alibaba came in eighth on the list, and it is notable that it was the only company from China that grabbed a spot on the top ten of that elite ranking.
Matt Heimer, executive features editor at Fortune, said in...
Read More>>
