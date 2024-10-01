7 Projects Worth 2.6B Afs To Be Implemented In Kabul: Municipality

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Kabul Municipality says seven development projects worth 2.6 billion afghanis will be carried out in the central capital through public-private partnership.

Contracts for four of these projects have already been signed, said Nimatullah Barakzai, a representative of the Kabul Municipality.

He told Pajhwok Afghan News about various plans and programs designed to attract investment, highlighting that several projects had reached the contract stage through public-private partnership.

He stated:“Contracts have been signed for four projects, which collectively involve over one billion afghanis in various locations around the city. Additionally, three other projects are currently in the contract negotiation phase, bringing the total projects to seven, for which the private sector will invest more than 2.6 billion afghanis.”

The projects include construction of dried fruit markets, gold shops, and money exchange offices.

Barakzai emphasized that the Kabul Municipality was open to collaboration, allowing the private sector to actively participate in developmental projects.

He noted the public-private partnerships will not only involve the private sector in infrastructural development, but also transform underutilized and unplanned areas into commercial spaces, enhancing the city's beauty.

He highlighted that the implementation of these projects was expected to create job opportunities for hundreds of individuals.

sa/ma

Views: 1