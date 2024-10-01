Cover Wells Or Face Legal Consequences: Interior Ministry

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The of Interior (MoI) has tasked a committee to to all provinces and ensure that all deep wells are covered.

The MoI took this measure to prevent unfortunate events in which children, women or men fell into such wells and die.

Last Thursday, a three year old child fell into a deep well in Dehyak district of southern Ghanzi province.

Provincial Information and Culture director Mullah Hameedullah Nisar told Pajhwok Afghan News that four rescuers also died due to inhalation in which the child also lost his life.

According to Pajhwok report, acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani had directed provincial officials to make sure that all deep-wells are covered to avoid unpleasant incidents in future.

MoI spokesman Mufti Abdul Matin Qane told Pajhwok:“Based on the order of the leadership of the ministry, a committee has been tasked to seriously monitor the implementation of the directives and make sure that the owners of all deep-wells cover the opening of their wells and prevent such unpleasant incidents in future.”

Unfortunately such unpleasant incidents of children falling into deep well still occur in the south of the country, a phenomenon which must be prevented, Qane said.

The committee will travel to all provinces to make sure that the directives are implemented and violators of this order will face legal consequences.

The MoI has once again informed all people to cover their wells, or face legal consequences, Qani concluded.

