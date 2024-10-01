Korea's Ambassador Highlights Robust Ties With Jordan On National Day

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- Korea's Ambassador to Jordan, Kim Pil-woo, marked Korea's National Day by reflecting on the deep and long-standing relations between Jordan and South Korea.Established in 1962, these ties have evolved into a robust partnership across a range of sectors, from cooperation to economic development.In an interview with the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Ambassador Kim emphasized that Jordan is Korea's oldest partner in the region and has played a significant role in supporting peace on the Korean Peninsula."Over the past 62 years, Korea and Jordan have cultivated a close and trustworthy partnership," he said. "Politically, Jordan has been a steadfast supporter of peace and a reliable partner in counter-terrorism efforts."He noted that Jordan serves as an essential gateway for Korean companies expanding into the Levant region and is Korea's fourth-largest trading partner among non-Arab Asian countries.Trade exchange between the two nations reached USD 822 million in 2023, with Korean automobiles accounting for a significant portion.However, Ambassador Kim sees room for further growth. "Jordan's imports from Korea represent only 2.3% of its total imports, while Jordan's exports to Korea are below 1%. There is much potential to enhance economic cooperation, especially in light of Jordan's 'Economic Modernization Vision' for 2023-2033."Kim also highlighted the presence of ten major Korean companies in Jordan, including Samsung and KEPCO (Korea Electric Power Corporation). KEPCO has invested over USD 1.48 billion in Jordan's power plants, contributing approximately 17% of the country's electricity-generating capacity.The Ambassador indicated that Korean companies are eager to explore emerging sectors such as AI and green hydrogen, further deepening the economic ties between the two nations.In the cultural realm, Korean pop culture K-pop, K-dramas, and Korean cuisine has gained popularity in Jordan. Events such as the recent K-pop competition in Amman demonstrate the growing cultural exchange.Ambassador Kim also expressed hopes for the return of Korean tourists to Jordan, once a prominent group visiting key sites like Petra and Jerash, before the pandemic.On regional matters, Ambassador Kim reaffirmed Korea's support for a two-state solution in the Israel-Palestine conflict. He praised Jordan's stabilizing role in the region and its humanitarian efforts, particularly for Syrian and Palestinian refugees.In terms of development cooperation, the Korea International Development Agency (KOICA) has been active in Jordan, providing USD 362 million in grants and concessional loans since 1991.Projects focused on education and water resources, such as the Jordan-Korea Technology Institute in Zarqa, have trained thousands of skilled workers, playing a key role in addressing Jordan's development needs."Jordan remains a crucial partner for Korea in the region, and we are committed to continuing our efforts to strengthen this relationship in the years ahead," Kim concluded.