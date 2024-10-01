King Receives Call From Iraq PM, Stresses Need For Comprehensive Regional Calm

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II received a phone call from Iraq Prime Mohammed Al Sudani on Tuesday and stressed the importance of stepping up efforts to reach comprehensive regional calm, in order to avoid escalation into an all-out war.Discussions also covered the importance of stopping the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon.His Majesty reiterated the importance of increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza and ensuring its uninterrupted delivery across the Strip.The King also warned of the dangers of Israeli on Palestinians in the West Bank and violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.