Cabinet Discusses Dangerous Regional Developments, Stresses Stopping Aggression On Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 1 (Petra) – The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Jafar Hassan, held a session on Tuesday to discuss escalating regional tensions, stressing that the ongoing developments could expand the conflict and lead to a catastrophic global crisis.The Cabinet received a briefing from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, who detailed Jordan's efforts, led by King Abdullah II, to halt the brutal Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon, and the West Bank, including violations in occupied Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites. The Cabinet underscored Jordan's ongoing diplomatic moves to foster international efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state based on the two-state solution.The Cabinet urged the international community to take immediate action to stop Israeli aggression in Gaza and the West Bank, end the siege on Gaza, and the war on Lebanon.They reiterated Jordan's unwavering support for Palestinians, emphasizing their right to establish an independent state on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the capital. They also reaffirmed Jordan's role in leading a significant humanitarian operation for Gaza and called on the global community to support these relief efforts to mitigate the deteriorating humanitarian crisis.On Lebanon, the Cabinet expressed solidarity with its sovereignty and security, calling for an immediate ceasefire and implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 to safeguard Lebanon's stability.The ministers praised His Majesty King Abdullah II's speech at the United Nations General Assembly, which reiterated Jordan's rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians, deeming it a war crime Jordan will not tolerate.In a shift to economic matters, the Cabinet reviewed Jordan's economic growth figures for the second quarter of 2024, which showed a 2.4% growth an improvement over the 2% recorded in the first quarter. The Cabinet credited the resilience of the national economy despite regional and global challenges and emphasized the need to advance Jordan's economic modernization agenda, fostering private sector partnerships and encouraging investments.The Cabinet also approved the establishment of a national data preservation center, designed to protect vital data from natural disasters and cyberattacks, ensuring data security for both public and private sectors.Additionally, the ministers agreed to extend a joint development agreement between the Aqaba Development Corporation and APM Terminals to manage the Aqaba Container Terminal. This extension, set to last until 2046, will involve a $242 million investment to enhance port operations and reduce carbon emissions, positioning Aqaba as a regional logistics hub.The partnership is expected to generate $2.5 billion in revenues and provide extensive support for the national economy through 2046.