Deputy Amir Leads Farewell To Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
10/1/2024 2:08:24 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Deputy Amir sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani led the farewell of crown prince of Abu Dhabi of the sisterly United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, upon his departure along with the accompanying delegation from Doha International Airport on Tuesday.
Also present in the farewell were HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the UAE Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen bin Saeed Al Mansouri and the Ambassador of the UAE to Qatar Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhboot Al Nahyan.
