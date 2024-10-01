DE&I Perspectives: Celebrating The National Hispanic Heritage Month
¡MÁXIMO ERG members share their stories and experiences
ERGs Unplugged is our internal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) podcast, where we take a deeper dive into the power of our Employee Resource Groups (ERGs). In our fifth episode, ¡MÁXIMO (our Hispanic/Latinx ERG) members Luz Castillo, Jesse Rodriguez, and Gisella Lamkin share their experiences and discuss how the group has influenced them both personally and professionally.
Luz Castillo
As a first-generation immigrant, joining our ¡MÁXIMO Employee Resource Group (ERG) has been vital for Luz.
Thanks to the group, she has been able to connect with colleagues who share her background and receive support that has helped her to navigate corporate America.
Jesse Rodriguez
The shift to remote work during the pandemic left Jesse and so many others feeling disconnected from their colleagues.
As both a member and co-chair of our ¡MÁXIMO Employee Resource Group (ERG), Jesse feels more connected than ever-meeting new colleagues from across the company and contributing his skill set to help others.
Gisella Lamkin
Even after 18 years as a Maximus employee, Gisella is still learning so much through her involvement in our ¡MÁXIMO Employee Resource Group (ERG).
Here, she discusses the impact the group has had not just in expanding her knowledge but providing her much a sense of belonging.
To learn more about our commitment to DE&I visit: Maximus/DEI
