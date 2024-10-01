October Brings Milder Weather To Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Civil Authority of Qatar has released its climate outlook for October 2024 in Doha city.

As the second month of autumn arrives, residents can expect more pleasant and mild weather conditions.

October sees an increased chance of cumulus cloud formation, particularly in the afternoons.

Early mornings may bring fog, especially in inland areas. Wind patterns are variable, predominantly ranging from northwesterly to northeasterly. The land and sea breeze phenomenon is also expected to intensify during this month.

Temperature-wise, the daily mean is forecasted at 29.8°C. This marks a cooling trend from the scorching summer months.

However, temperatures can still vary significantly.

The lowest recorded October temperature in Qatar was 16.6°C in 1975, while the highest reached a sweltering 43.4°C in 1967.

These changing weather patterns signal the transition to a more comfortable autumn season, offering respite from the intense summer heat and creating more opportunities for outdoor activities in and around Doha.