Palestinian President Arrives To Doha
Date
10/1/2024 2:00:19 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: H E Mahmoud Abbas, President of the sisterly State of Palestine, arrived in Doha this evening to participate in the third summit of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue.
Upon its arrival at Hamad International Airport, H E and the accompanying delegation were received by H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and H E Fayez Majed Abu Al Rab, the Palestinian Ambassador in the country.
MENAFN01102024000063011010ID1108735824
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.