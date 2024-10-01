Palestinian President Arrives To Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: H E Mahmoud Abbas, President of the sisterly State of Palestine, arrived in Doha this evening to participate in the third summit of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue.

Upon its arrival at Hamad International Airport, H E and the accompanying delegation were received by H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, of State for Foreign Affairs, and H E Fayez Majed Abu Al Rab, the Palestinian Ambassador in the country.