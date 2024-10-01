(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Robert L. Boyett , one of Broadway's most prolific and beloved producers and a creator, writer, and producer of some of the best loved television programs of all time, will receive the honor of a caricature at Sardi's Restaurant (234 West 44th Street). The ceremony will be held on Thursday, October 10 at 4:00 pm, announced today by The Press Room.

12-TIME TONY AWARD-WINNING THEATRE, FILM AND TELEVISION PRODUCER ROBERT L. BOYETT TO RECEIVE SARDI'S CARICATURE ON THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

A native of Atlanta, GA, Boyett graduated with a B.A. from Duke University and received his master's degree from Columbia University. He began his entertainment career as Vice President, Prime Time Development for ABC Television network in New York, and relocated to Los Angeles, where he served as ABC's Vice President of Programming. After leaving ABC, he became an independent television and film producer, with over 1,600 television episodes to his credit. A partial list of television shows he developed, created, or produced includes "Happy Days," "Laverne & Shirley," "Bosom Buddies," "Mork & Mindy," "The Hogan Family," "Perfect Strangers," "Full House," "Two of a Kind," "Step by Step," and "Family Matters," among many others.

After 25 years at Paramount and Warner Brothers, Boyett moved back to New York where he began producing for Broadway. Since 2001, he has received a producing credit for an astounding 127 Broadway shows. He is the winner of 12 Tony Awards for The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?, Glengarry Glen Ross, Monty Python's Spamalot, The History Boys, Journey's End, The Coast of Utopia, Boeing-Boeing, South Pacific, War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Dear Evan Hansen, and Company.

This season, his Broadway credits include Sunset Blvd.; The Hills of California; BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical; Tammy Faye; Left on Tenth; The Roommate; Once Upon a Mattress; and Oh, Mary!



Boyett had a 10-year relationship with the National Theatre of Great Britain as producer of all its shows on Broadway. His service to British theatre was recognized in his appointment by Queen Elizabeth as CBE, Commander of the British Empire, for Drama.

Friends and alumni of Mr. Boyett's shows will gather for the October 10 4:00 pm unveiling, including a special presentation by Tony Award winner Robert Horn , and Christopher Sieber , who starred in Boyett's productions of Spamalot and Company, and the Boyett-produced television series, "Two of a Kind."

