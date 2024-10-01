REDLINE EQUIPMENT AGREES TO ACQUIRE WELLS EQUIPMENT SALES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Redline Logo

CaseIH dealer enters agreement to purchase Litchfield, MI dealership to add its 13th location in OH, IN, MI area.

- Mike Pitts, Chief Executive OfficerARCHBOLD, OH, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Redline Equipment , a CaseIH dealer and premier provider of agricultural equipment, service in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan, has announced its intent to acquire Wells Equipment Sales in Litchfield, Michigan. The company has announced the signing of a definitive agreement, with a projected date of November 1, 2024, to close the transaction.Wells Equipment Sales, Inc. sells and services trucks, tractors, and farm and lawn equipment in south central Michigan. Founded by Clifton and Frances Wells in 1952, the business has been run by their son Steve and his wife Karen since 1976.“I'm very excited to continue growing the Redline brand can't wait to meet and get to know our new Redliners,” said Mike Pitts, Chief Executive Officer of Redline Equipment.“Steve and Karen Wells have entrusted Redline to continue to serve their customers, and what they mean to their customers and employees is not lost on me. Redline remains dedicated to honoring their legacy.”The Litchfield facility will be Redline's third location in Michigan and its thirteenth overall, allowing the company to better serve customers in the tri-state region.About Redline EquipmentRedline Equipment is a team of people with a passion for farmers and their equipment. Redliners are dedicated to serving farmers, ranchers, ag producers, and construction/commercial lawn service providers with cutting-edge equipment, technology and parts. We provide 24/7/365 service from highly qualified technicians in twelve authorized Case IH dealer locations throughout Ohio (Archbold, Bellevue, Bowling Green, Ottawa, Sherwood), Michigan (Adrian-two locations), and Indiana (Gas City, Huntington, Logansport, Rossville, and Topeka). Redliners live by the motto: Any Season. Any Reason. Any Time. Learn more about Redline Equipment at redlineequipment .About Wells Equipment SalesWells Equipment Sales, Inc. has been selling and servicing trucks, tractors, and farm and lawn equipment in south central Michigan since 1952. The company is located 25 miles north of the Indiana-Ohio border. They operate on the principle of treating customers with a smile and kindness at all times.

