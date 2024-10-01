Container Handling Equipment Market Set To Achieve $11.8 Billion Globally By 2032, Driven By 4.9% CAGR: AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Container Handling Equipment Market ," The container handling equipment market was valued at $7.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $11.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032.🔰 Download Sample Pages -The container handling equipment market is estimated to continue to grow at a moderate growth rate due to expansion of global trade, and infrastructure developments of the ports and container freight stations. Advancements in technology, including automation of container handling equipment and introduction of self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs), are likely to have an impact on the improvement and future of the industry to increase safety and efficiency. While the market offers significant opportunities, it faces challenges, including high capital requirement for the container handling equipment and equipment optimization challenges. The market's growth prospects are closely tied to industry-specific demands, economic stability, and technological advancements.The crane segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on equipment type, the crane segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period 2023 to 2032, due to its numerous equipment offered within the crane segment such as overhead cranes, container cranes, mobile cranes, portal slewing cranes, rail mounted gantry (RMG) cranes, and rubber tire gantry (RTG) cranes, and the ability of each variety to handle different types of containers. However, the automated equipment segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to its ability to stack containers in high stacks, optimizing storage space and reducing the need for manual intervention. This automated equipment enhance productivity, reduce labor costs, minimize errors, and improve safety in container handling operations, thus creating demand in the container handling equipment market .The IC engine segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on propulsion type, the IC engine segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to the ease of availability of the fuel and the robust power provided by the IC engine powered container handling equipment. However, the electric segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to its ability to reduce emissions, minimize noise pollution, and improve energy efficiency.🔰 Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -The more than 100 ton segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on lifting capacity, the more than 100-ton segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to its ability to handle containers exceeding 100 ton and enabling the efficient movement of heavy cargo with ease, making it an attractive option for the ports and the container freight stations.The ports segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on end user, the ports segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the expansion of global trade and the ship's ability to carry large volume of containers are expected to boost the container handling equipment market in ports.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to the high growth of industrialization coupled with the rise in the logistics sector in Asia-Pacific drives the demand for the container handling equipment in the region. However, the North American region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the region's thriving maritime industry and extensive international trade relationships. The demand for container handling equipment in North America is expected to witness growth rapidly.Leading Market Players: -Cargotec Corporation.Liebherr GroupSany Group Co., Ltd.Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.Toyota Industries CorporationPALFINGER AGChina Communications Construction Company, Ltd.Tadano Ltd.CVS Ferrari S.P.A.Ambergate Invest Sverige AB.🔰 Procure Complete Research Report Now:Key Developments:.Leading companies are employing a range of strategies, including acquisition, agreement, expansion, partnership, contracts, and product launches, to fortify their market positions..In November 2023, Kalmar, a Cargotec company, entered into an agreement to supply Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited (KFTL) with 12 Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers for use at their Kingston, Jamaica, terminal. The agreement aims to expand the company's presence in the African region..In September 2023, Palfinger AG collaborated with Steyr Automotive, where Steyr Automotive will assemble truck-mounted forklifts for Palfinger. This partnership is anticipated to address the growing demand for forklift trucks in the North American market..In August 2023, The Hyster Company designed and delivered a hydrogen fuel cell reachstacker for a trial project at the Port of Valencia in Spain. This Hyster reachstacker represents a groundbreaking zero-emission device that converts hydrogen into power through Nuvera's Fuel Cell Engine..In December 2022, CVS Ferrari SpA acquired the German distributor and service partner Reesink Schwerstapler GmbH from the Dutch firm Royal Reesink BV. This acquisition is expected to facilitate the company's network expansion in Germany.Similar Reports We Have on Freight and Logistics Industry:- Shipping Container Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Container Size ,Product Type ,andEndUse: GlobalOpportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027- Container Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Container size, by Product Type and, by End use : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032- Reefer Container Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Size, by Industry, by Mode of Transportation : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032- Aircraft Cargo Container Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Container Type, by Material, by Deck Type and, by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

