SUBARU OF AMERICA REPORTS SEPTEMBER SALES RESULTS



26 consecutive months of yearly month-over-month growth Best-ever September for

Crosstrek

CAMDEN, N.J., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, (SOA) today reported 56,414 vehicle sales for September 2024, an increase of 0.1 percent compared with September 2023 (56,355). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 493,612 a 5.6 percent increase compared with the same period in 2023.

Subaru of America reported year-to-date sales of 493,612 a 5.6 percent increase compared with the same period in 2023

Subaru of America, Inc. reports September 2024 sales results

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer,

Subaru

of America, Inc.:

"Subaru's retailers made a momentous push for a successful end of the summer sales season, and we are confident that they will continue to raise the bar. For those retailers impacted by recent storms in the Southeast, we are committed to supporting both them and our customers in their recovery efforts."

Last month, Crosstrek achieved its best September ever with 16,633 vehicles sold (surpassing the record of 16,092 set in September 2022), a 24.7 percent increase compared to September 2023. Outback was the second-highest selling carline in September with 13,991 vehicles sold. Demand for Forester continued to grow, with 13,111 vehicles sold while production continues to ramp up to full capacity.

Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales,

Subaru

of America, Inc.: "With Crosstrek's popularity steadily growing and Outback seeing continued success, both carlines closed out the month with very strong results, connecting with both first-time and returning Subaru owners. As retailers support their local animal shelters during Subaru Loves Pets® this month, customers may even find a new road trip companion while visiting the showroom or service center."