(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gluten-free Food in the US 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States gluten-free food market is set to experience significant growth from 2023 to 2028, with projections indicating an increase of USD 1.42 billion during the period, progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.87%.

This expansion is attributed to a confluence of factors including heightened demand for gluten-free bakery products, growing consumer awareness of the health implications of gluten-free diets, and an uptick in gluten-free options being incorporated into restaurant menus across the nation.

Market Segmentation Insights

The market is categorized into segments based on product type, with bakery products, snacks, and other gluten-free foods comprising these categories. In examining distribution channels, the research identifies supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retailers, and drug stores as pivotal in facilitating access to gluten-free foods.

Additionally, the report provides a geographical landscape analysis, with a notable emphasis on North America's contribution to the market's growth.

Driving Factors and Opportunities

A notable trend influencing market progression is the extensive availability of gluten-free food products. Coupling this with a surge in consumer preference for organic gluten-free foods and the ascent of private-label brands specializing in such offerings, the market is expected to witness considerable demand solidifying future growth prospects.

Competitive Landscape and Market Dynamics

The analysis identifies key players in the market ranging from multinational corporations to niche providers. These entities are strategically positioning themselves by enhancing their product offerings and capitalizing on the robust movement towards gluten-free consumption. The competitive landscape encompasses a broad spectrum of companies, indicating a diverse and dynamic market.

By analyzing key parameters such as profitability, pricing strategies, competition, and promotional activities, the research delivers a comprehensive assessment of the market forces at play.

The US Gluten-free Food Market is segmented as below:

By Product



Bakery

Snacks Others

By Distribution Channel



Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Specialty stores

Online retails Drug stores

Company Coverage:



Aleias Gluten Free Foods

Amys Kitchen Inc.

B and G Foods Inc.

Blue Diamond Growers

Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

Chobani Global Holdings

Conagra Brands Inc.

Doves Farm Foods Ltd.

Dr. Schar

Flowers Foods Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Genius Foods Ltd.

Gruma SAB de CV

Hero AG

Kellogg Co.

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle SA

PepsiCo Inc.

The J.M Smucker Co. The Kraft Heinz Co.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Gluten-Free Food Market in US 2018 - 2022

4.2 Product segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Distribution Channel segment analysis 2018 - 2022

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Bakery - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Snacks - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Supermarkets and hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Online retails - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.7 Drug stores - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.8 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Competitive Analysis

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900