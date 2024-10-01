عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
15 Killed In Flash Flood In Iran

15 Killed In Flash Flood In Iran


10/1/2024 12:00:15 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, Oct 1 (IANS) Fifteen people have been killed in a flash flood in the southeastern Iranian province of Kerman, the official news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday.

The flood occurred on Monday afternoon as heavy rainfalls caused Halil River in Jiroft County to overflow its banks, the report quoted Jiroft Governor Ahmad Bolandnazar as saying.

The governor added that 16 teams of the provincial Red Crescent Society as well as voluntary forces and local people had been searching for the 15 people missing in the flood since Monday evening, and all the bodies were found by Tuesday.

According to Bolandnazar, all the victims, except one, were Afghan nationals who were swimming in the river when the flood took place, Xinhua news agency reported.

Afshin Salehinejad, Jiroft's public and revolution prosecutor, said a lawsuit had been filed to take legal action against those potentially culpable, including government organizations such as the province's meteorological organization, the IRNA reported.

MENAFN01102024000231011071ID1108735497


IANS

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search