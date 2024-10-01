Decarbonizing The Cement & Concrete Industry: Key Market Trends, Technologies, And Strategies Shaping The Path To Net-Zero By 2050

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Decarbonizing the Cement & Concrete Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Purchasers of this report will be able to:



The cement industry, a significant contributor to global emissions (accounting for 8% of the total), is actively pursuing decarbonization, with a target of producing net-zero cement and concrete by 2050. Key strategies to achieve this include reducing the clinker factor in cement production, adopting alternative fuels, utilizing carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies, and developing carbon-negative concrete. Despite these efforts, progress remains slow, particularly in regions that produce the most cement.

Governments and industry coalitions have introduced various policies to support decarbonization, but achieving net neutrality by 2050 will require comprehensive efforts across the entire value chain. This includes major importers like North America and exporters such as Asia. The International Energy Agency (IEA) highlights that cement production must plateau and emissions must decrease by around 20% to meet these ambitious goals.

The sector faces significant challenges due to its high energy demands and the growing global need for new construction, especially in rapidly urbanizing areas. While electrification is not viable for cement production, increasing the use of alternative fuels to replace coal is critical. CCUS infrastructure, although still in early development, is being implemented in some plants, but it is hindered by slow growth and high costs.

Circularity, which promotes the use of waste materials and fuels from waste, is gaining traction as a complementary strategy. New technologies have shown potential to make concrete net carbon-negative, though they are still in their infancy and costly. With the right governmental support and incentives, these innovations could scale rapidly in the coming decade.

Major players like CRH, Holcim, Cemex, and Heidelberg Materials have set individual decarbonization targets and joined industry coalitions to align efforts. To meet the global net-zero target by 2050, the cement industry will need to address these challenges while accelerating the adoption of decarbonizing technologies.

Key Topics Covered

Executive SummaryCement and concrete carbon emissionsPolicies to decarbonize the cement industryLargest importers and exporters of cementIntroduction to decarbonizing technologiesClinker factorCCUSAlternative fuelsGreen concreteThe path forward

List of Tables

Targeting emissions reductions by companyAdvantages and disadvantages of decarbonizing technologiesAssessing decarbonization options for the cement industry

List of Figures

Sources of emissions from cementDirect emissions intensity of cement production in the net-zero scenario (2015-2030)Global cement production in the net-zero scenario (2010-2030)Operational cement plants by region (2024)Upcoming cement plants by region (2024)Global CCS capacity (2020-2030)Global CCS capacity from cement industry (2020-2030)CCS capacity by region (2025-2030)CCUS projects government funding status (2025-2035)Total renewable fuels' production capacity (2025-2030)synthetic fuel production capacity (2025-2030)Alternative fuel rate

