New Bilge Pump Provides Quick-Change Connection With Automated Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Johnson Pump Marine's Aqua Void Auto offers recreational boaters convenience and efficiency



TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Johnson Pump Marine, a brand of SPX FLOW, has released its new automatic cartridge bilge pump, the Aqua Void Auto, which offers a quick-change motor connection and new advanced sensing technology.



See more details on the Aqua Void Auto Automatic Cartridge Bilge Pump:



It features the same industry-first quick-change motor connection as the

Aqua Void ,

with added automated sensors that work to detect the presence of water within the bilge through resistance. If detected, it runs continuously until the water is removed. The Aqua Void Auto offers:





Automated design to provide worry-free assistance and convenience: The pump's sensors ensure the pump runs only when needed with no additional switch necessary.

Quick-change motor connection: An easy click-in basket provides simple installation, cleaning and inspection. With single-handed access, it is made for tight bilge spaces and quick and hassle-free cartridge motor changes or capacity upgrades.

Enhanced efficiency and higher flow rate : With an enhanced motor and high-flow impeller, it uses the latest technology to achieve heightened efficiency and an increased flow rate while conserving energy consumption. Reliable performance under demanding conditions: Johnson Pump Marine is renowned for industry-leading reliability. The Aqua Void Auto features robust construction and meticulous engineering, ensuring durability and performance even in the toughest environments, including both fresh and salt water.

Michael Strålman, General Manager, Johnson Pump Marine:

"We're harnessing advanced sensing technology to bring even more ease and efficiency. The Aqua Void Auto Automatic Cartridge Bilge Pump takes all the advantages and conveniences of our previous model and adds cutting-edge technology so recreational boaters can enjoy their time on the water with one less thing to monitor."

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit .



Media Contact:

Melissa Buscher, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

[email protected]



SOURCE SPX FLOW, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED