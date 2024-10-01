Akadeum Life Sciences To Unveil Advancements For Cell Therapy Workflows At 2024 Cell And Gene Meeting On The Mesa

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akadeum Life Sciences is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa , a globally recognized held at the iconic Arizona Biltmore. This premier event brings together senior executives and key decision-makers from the cell and gene therapy to engage in critical discussions, presentations, and partnering sessions aimed at advancing the next generation of therapeutics.

Spotlight on Akadeum's Cell Therapy Impact:

BioRise in chamber version 1

Tuesday, October 8th, 2024, 9:15 am, Frank Lloyd Wright Ballroom G:

Brandon H. McNaughton, PhD, CEO of Akadeum Life Sciences, will present the latest advancements in microbubble cell separation technology. Following a highly successful beta and demo period, Akadeum is moving full steam ahead toward the formal launch of the AlerionTM Microbubble Cell Separation System . Dr. McNaughton will also share results from reagent and instrument user testing demonstrating best-in-class cell isolation performance of Akadeum's cutting-edge Cell & Gene Therapy (C>) manufacturing product portfolio,

Engage with Akadeum:

October 7th-9th, 2024, FLW Ballroom

Conference attendees are encouraged to visit the Akadeum table, where the team will be showcasing the AlerionTM system alongside microbubble leukopak technology and BioRiseTM consumables. Cell therapy leaders can see firsthand how Akadeum's innovative microbubble technology can enhance every stage of your cell therapy pipeline, offering advantages such as more viable engineered cells, higher yields, reduced cellular impurities, and significantly faster processing times (with full leukopak separation in as little as 45 minutes).

Partnering Room Access:

For those interested in exploring potential collaborations, Akadeum has a partnering room available for one-on-one meetings. This setting is perfect for like-minded organizations seeking to combine their technologies to drive progress in the cell and gene therapy space. We invite you to schedule a meeting with Brandon McNaughton or other members of the Akadeum team to discuss how we can work together to advance therapeutic innovations. Meetings can be scheduled via Meeting on the Mesa's partneringONE® platform.

Join the Conversation:

Follow Akadeum's LinkedIn page to stay connected for real-time updates as we approach the formal launch of the AlerionTM Microbubble Cell Separation System, a groundbreaking moment in cell and gene therapy.



Akadeum is more committed than ever to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in cell therapy.

About Akadeum Life Sciences, Inc.

Akadeum Life Sciences was formed to solve long-standing sample preparation problems in research, diagnostics, and cell therapy markets with a novel flotation-based target isolation platform technology. Without the critical step of separation (isolating biological targets like DNA, proteins, or cells from biological samples), many diagnostics and therapies would not be possible.

More than a solution to a single problem, this elegantly simple platform technology is disrupting the separation market-from nucleic acid extraction to cell isolation. Akadeum was the first to commercialize BACSTM (buoyancy activated cell sorting) Microbubble kits for cell isolation applications. In parallel, Akadeum is also establishing industry partnerships. Akadeum's kits are for research use only.

Inquiries into Akadeum's products, technology, or partnership opportunities can be made at

[email protected] .

