Hugues Sanon Earns Distinction For Outstanding Humanitarian Service And Dedicated Advocacy Of Worldwide Peace

Hugues Sanon received numerous esteemed honors, including the US President's Lifetime Achievement Award, recognition from the US Senate and Congress, Mayoral Awards, city council Awards, and awards from Chautauqua County for advocating for peace and sustainability

Ambassador Hugues Sanon and his spouse, Emmanuella Sanon, alongside Chairman Bernard George of NB4HS and emcee Mrs. Grace Gonzalez, accepted multiple prestigious awards.

Hugues Sanon is pictured with US Senator Jack Reed at the NB4HS gala, where he received a senatorial recognition award.

- Hugues SanonNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At the NB4HS 11th Anniversary Awards Gala, held at Rhode Island's prestigious Rhodes on the Pawtuxet on September 20, 2024, Founder and CEO Bernard George bestowed the Community Impact Award upon Ambassador Hugues Sanon in recognition of his outstanding contributions to global peace, human rights, and sustainable development, particularly his tireless advocacy for Africa's permanent representation on the UN Security Council and poverty alleviation efforts in Africa, Haiti, Somalia, and other third-world countries, fostering greater global equity.The NB4HS Awards gala, a prestigious platform, convened prominent leaders, including US Senator Jack Reed, Congressman Seth Magaziner, Governor Daniel McKee, Mayor Donald R. Grebien, Juan M. Pichardo, Council President Rachel Miller, Councilman Pedro Espinal, Alexandrea M Gonzalez, Bernard Georges, and other distinguished officials, to honor the remarkable achievements of Charlot Lucien, Marie Evangeline Lucien, Karen Lee Ziner, Wolf Pamphile, Theresa Guzman Stokes, and Ambassador Dr. Hugues Sanon.In recognition of Ambassador Dr. Hugues Sanon's remarkable service, President Joe Biden awarded him the Lifetime Achievement Award, Presidential Medal, and Presidential PIN, accompanied by an official letter stating, "The American story is one of collective effort, not individual accomplishment. I commend your dedication to the public good and proudly present you with the President's Lifetime Achievement Award for your 10,000 hours of service." The President continued, "Your volunteer work addresses pressing challenges, inspires hope, illuminates our path forward, and fosters love among Americans. We urgently need these qualities. On behalf of the American people, I express my sincerest appreciation for your outstanding volunteer leadership and encourage your ongoing commitment to serving the nation. Your contributions are vital to our collective progress."During the ceremony, US Senator Jack Reed conferred special senatorial recognition upon Ambassador Sanon, commemorating his outstanding achievements, unwavering commitment, and devoted service to the Haitian community and the global community.Also, On behalf of the US Congress, Rep Seth Magaziner bestowed a Special Congressional Recognition upon Ambassador Hugues Sanon, recognizing his twenty-year humanitarian legacy and his selection as the 2024 Community Impact Award recipient.Rhode Island Governor Daniel J. McKee bestowed a prestigious honor upon Ambassador Hugues Sanon, acknowledging his exemplary service to the community as a Global Peace Ambassador. Governor McKee formally signed and sealed the certificate of recognition, stating, "On behalf of the residents of the state of Rhode Island, I am pleased to issue this certificate of special recognition; you have my best wishes for your continued success".For his part, Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore of Rhode Island conveyed his heartfelt congratulations and bestowed upon Amb. Hugues Sanon a distinguished certificate in appreciation of his tireless efforts and unwavering support for the Haitian and Afro-Caribbean communities.Also, On behalf of the city of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Mayor Donald R. Grebien offers his most sincere appreciation and thanks to Ambassador Hugues Sanon for his remarkable humanitarian work promoting global peace and justice for all. Mayor Grebien praised Ambassador Hugues Sanon, noting that his unwavering dedication to combating injustices has substantially promoted worldwide unity and fairness. "Your tireless efforts to address injustices have significantly advanced global unity and equity"'; Mayor Grebien said of Amb. Sanon.NY State Senator George Borrello, 57th District, extended congratulations to Ambassador Sanon on his longstanding commitment to humanitarian efforts, benefiting both the international community and Chautauqua County residents."I am so grateful for your contributions to Jamestown and Chautauqua County. In the relatively brief time you've lived here, you've invested yourself deeply in our community. You've worked in partnership with local officials, law enforcement, clergy and non-profit organizations to reach common goals and help those in need. You've shown great leadership and have built bridges between people and groups that will make our region and this world a better place,” Senator Borrello said.“We all recognize that achieving greater justice, equality and peace are critically important goals. You bring that vision to your efforts, which benefits us all,” he added.Assemblyman Andy Goodell of New York State formally recognized Ambassador Hugues Sanon's achievements and honored him with a Certificate of Special Appreciation.PJ Wendell, Chautauqua County Executive, proudly honors and congratulates Ambassador Sanon on twenty years of tireless humanitarian efforts, advancing peace, human rights, and sustainable development worldwide.Mr. Wendell's signed and sealed certificate commended Sanon for embodying a steadfast commitment to dialogue, inclusivity, cultural diversity, and collaboration, which are vital for accomplishing sustainable development in Chautauqua County and promoting global peace."He believes in dialogue, inclusiveness, cultural diversity and collaboration as essential tools for achieving lasting progress, sustainable development and a peaceful world", said Honorable PJ Wendell.The City of Jamestown, New York under the leadership of Mayor Kimberly A. Ecklund Recognized Ambassador Hugues Sanon as a great resident and congratulated him for his outstanding leadership and humanitarian support around the world promoting peace, human rights, and sustainability.The Providence City Council, represented by 16 council members and City Clerk Tina Mastroianni, honored Amb. Hugues Sanon with an official citation for his unwavering commitment to promoting peace and justice globally."Global Peace Ambassador Hugues Sanon demonstrates exceptional leadership, transforming our world through visionary guidance, energetic initiative, and profound dedication to humanity". "In the face of severe human rights infringements, unjust wars, and pervasive discriminatory conditions, he has demonstrated remarkable resilience in advocacy, steadily guiding the world toward a brighter, more just future".Ambassador Hugues Sanon received widespread recognition in the form of congratulatory letters and phone calls from a diverse range of leaders, diplomats, UN-affiliated NGOs, faith-based leaders, and international acquaintances, acknowledging his unwavering dedication to promoting worldwide peace.Ambassador Hugues Sanon conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to esteemed officials and dignitaries for their congratulatory correspondence and formal recognition, specifically Senator Borrello, Assemblyman Andy Goodell, Mayor Ecklund of Jamestown, NY, Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendell, US Senator Jack Reed, US Congressman Seth Magaziner, Governor Daniel McKee, the Providence City Council, the Mayor of Pawtucket, and the US President, who bestowed upon him the US President's Lifetime Achievement Award, highlighting his advocacy's dedication to supporting marginalized communities and advocating for others facing comparable challenges.

