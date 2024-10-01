Award-Winning Engineering Firm, Cloudmoyo, Announces Strategic Refocus

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning digital engineering firm,

CloudMoyo , has announced an exciting strategic refocus. CloudMoyo will be refreshing their business strategy to focus on contextualizing their technologies to a variety of industries like finance, technology, transportation, retail, and more. Their teams will soon be verticalized, with subject matter experts specializing in entire industries and CloudMoyo's existing solutions. This change will lead to more specialized, industry-specific solutions for their new and existing customers.

Continue Reading

This strategic shift reflects CloudMoyo's deepening expertise in contract intelligence solutions , with a focus on industry-specific and business process-specific capabilities. CloudMoyo will also be in greater alignment with their strategic partners, Microsoft and Icertis , who already focus their solutions from an industry perspective.

CloudMoyo will be refreshing its business strategy to focus on contextualizing its technologies to a various industries.

Post this

"We're looking forward to CloudMoyo's growth towards an industry-specific approach when it comes to building unique services and solutions for our customers. This approach will complement and enhance our expertise by focusing more deeply on sourcing, procurement, sales, legal, and IT business processes," says Manish Kedia, CEO of CloudMoyo. "Our customers can expect CloudMoyo's teams to grasp obstacles within their industry, allowing us to provide digital, contract intelligence, and AI solutions faster, with more efficiency and steadfast competence."

CloudMoyo has remained strong in their solutions for the industrial, CPG, retail, transportation, AEC, and technology & consulting spheres, and will be adding a deeper focus on Technology & Media (TMT) and Financial & Insurance (BFSI).

This new business strategy also brings new heads of verticals :



Varun Gautam – Solutions sales and consulting, with a focus working alongside Icertis field teams for expansion opportunities.

Amit Gupta – Industrial and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), with a focus on enterprise expansion.

Aditya Mohan – Technology, Media, and Telecom (TMT) sector, and consulting; focus includes alliances.

Unmesh Nipankar – Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), and Healthcare and Lifesciences (HLS); also leading customer engagement and transformation.

Atul Pande – Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) and Transportation; also serves as Digital Practice leader.

Ajay Pulpa – Icertis Contract Intelligence consulting, with a focus on gaining more value from existing enterprise systems (ERP, CRM, etc.). Subhadip Roypramanik – head the global systems integrators (SI) vertical and consulting partners.

Members of the new vertical heads also attended the 2024 Icertis Connect East in NYC on September 9-10. During this event, CloudMoyo CEO – Manish Kedia – hosted an exclusive customer panel with two of their top customers, focused on how businesses across industries can leverage ICI to optimize processes, accelerate AI adoption, and boost profitability.

"CloudMoyo has been a strategic Icertis partner for nearly a decade, with dedicated teams well-versed in contract intelligence. Contracting challenges vary by industry, and CloudMoyo's decision to align with our vertical-first approach at Icertis will enable more value for shared customers looking to transform their contracts with AI," says John Okunski, Senior Vice President, Alliances at Icertis.

CloudMoyo is looking forward to investing deeper in customer engagement and working with their partners by contributing an in-depth understanding of their business processes and providing meaningful solutions to address customer challenges.

They're also passionate about the new opportunities this shift will bring their employees to expand the skillsets of CloudMoyo's teams. As a reflection of CloudMoyo's FORTE values, the company continuously seeks to support the career growth of its employees by providing opportunities to sharpen and challenge their skills. CloudMoyo's strategic refocus will build teams that can hit the ground running, already understanding obstacles customers face within their industries. It will create a larger consulting focus, positioning CloudMoyo as a top-tier consulting and engineering firm.

CloudMoyo is looking forward to the transformation this strategic refocus will bring. Their leadership is excited to serve their customers in new, transformative ways and bring opportunities for their employees to grow and transform with resilience.

Additional coverage on CloudMoyo website >>

About CloudMoyo

CloudMoyo is a global digital engineering firm headquartered in Bellevue, WA, with an innovation center in Pune India. We're at the intersection of cloud and AI for enterprises across manufacturing, technology, retail, transportation, distribution, and more.

We work with various partners to deliver innovative solutions. With Icertis, we utilize our domain expertise to accelerate end-to-end, organization-wide contract intelligence business solutions, empowering our customers in self-governance, automatic risk and compliance monitoring, and AI-based legacy migration, as well as utilizing Icertis ExploreAI in implementations to bring the power of generative AI to contracting. Our partnership with Microsoft allows us to empower our customers in democratizing data, infuse operations with AI, innovate with cloud-native applications, and integrate solutions at litespeed using our CloudMoyo Application-Analytics Framework (CAF). With our Azure expertise, our teams can bring the power of

OpenAI to any enterprise application. Our customer-focused approach dedicates SMEs and engineers to create an exceptional team to serve you.

Trusted by our customers to address their unique business needs, whether strategy and design or implementation, CloudMoyo is fueled by the fast-evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI/ML, and digital engineering platforms. We're determined to continue supporting our customers in transforming with resilience and thriving despite the challenging macroeconomic outlook ahead. Our track record includes developing enterprise solutions for a variety of customers, including several Fortune 1000 companies.

As a reflection of our FORTE values, CloudMoyo was honored as the Icertis Partner of the Year – Forte Values in 2021 . They were also awarded the 2024 Highest Delivery NPS Award at the 2024 Icertis Partner Summit . CloudMoyo is recognized by Seattle Business Magazine as a "Top Company to Work For" for the fifth consecutive year , ranking again on the prestigious list for 2023.

Contact: Joy Bartolome, [email protected]

SOURCE CloudMoyo

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED