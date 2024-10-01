Registration Open For AUVSI Defense Part III, 'Autonomy In Action'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This month, the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) will host the third and final 2024 staging of its AUVSI Defense event in the Washington, DC area.

Focused on“Autonomy in Action,” the two-day event will convene experts and program leads across the Department of Defense (DoD), defense industrial base, contractors, emerging start-ups, small business incubators, research institutions, and academia.

Confirmed DoD speakers include:

-John Garstka – Director, Warfare/Platform and Weapons Portfolio Management, OUSD A&S

-Dr. Bob Sadowski – Senior Scientist for Robotics Research, Technology and Integration Directorate, U.S. Army

-COL Ken Bernier – PM Future Battle Platforms, PEO Ground Combat Systems, U.S. Army

-COL Danielle Medaglia – UAS Project Manager, U.S. Army

-Travis DeMeester – Program Manager, Industry 4.0 and Digital Engineering, Defense Innovation Unit (DIU)

Leaders from the defense industrial base are also confirmed to speak, including experts from Anduril, Forterra, Leidos, Near Earth Autonomy, Neya Systems, Red Cat Holdings, Saronic, and Skydio.

Mike Smitsky, Vice President of Government Affairs at AUVSI, said:“With a comprehensive military and government focused program, AUVSI Defense is the premier event to drive integration of autonomous systems throughout DoD and across all operational domains. Our objectives are to foster opportunities for industry-DoD collaboration, to ensure that the U.S. remains at the forefront of autonomous technologies, and to support a strong defense industrial base."

DETAILS

WHAT: AUVSI Defense 2024, Part III

WHEN: October 23-24, 2024

WHERE: MITRE Corporation, McLean, Virginia

REGISTER: Here . Please note that the event's secure location requires a security check, and all attendees must register by October 14.

# # #

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) is the world's largest non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems, autonomous technologies, and robotics. AUVSI represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government, and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil and commercial markets. For more information, visit AUVSI.

