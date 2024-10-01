Service Coordination, Inc. Launches New PSA To Meet Growing Case Management Needs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREDERICK, MD, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Coordination, Inc. (SCI), a leader in providing personalized case management services for people with disabilities and medically complex needs, is proud to announce the release of its new Public Service Announcement (PSA) titled“Improving Communities Through Care and Compassion.”

The PSA will air on major networks across all 50 states, highlighting SCI's commitment to promoting choice, fostering independence, and connecting people to essential resources. By strengthening communities and improving lives, SCI ensures that people are heard, with their dignity and rights respected. This initiative will significantly enhance community awareness and expand SCI's ability to reach new individuals in need, connecting them to life-changing support services.

“We are incredibly excited to share this PSA with the public, as it captures the heart of our work, to empower people through compassionate, personalized case management. This initiative will help us reach more people, and we are proud to stand as a beacon of hope, providing choices and connections within the communities we serve,” said President and CEO, John Dumas .

The PSA features Maryland State Governor Wes Moore , who shares,“One of the reasons why I love Service Coordination is that it's the best chance for the state to be effective inside of its work. Every single policy that we push forward is informed. Every initiative that we are working on as a state government is informed. And it's informed by organizations like Service Coordination because that's where the best ideas are coming from. If we are doing right by individuals with disabilities and their families, then I know we are doing right by all Marylanders.”

SCI has long been recognized for its unwavering commitment to providing high-quality case management services, and the release of this PSA marks another milestone in ongoing efforts to build brighter futures and foster connections that create lasting impact.

View the PSA and learn more about Service Coordination Inc. here



About Service Coordination, Inc.

Service Coordination, Inc. (SCI) provides award-winning case management services and advocacy for more than 16,000 individuals with disabilities, complex needs, and older adults across Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia. SCI helps people navigate complex systems by empowering them to make informed choices and connecting them with vital community resources, all while ensuring their dignity and rights are respected. SCI also provides companion care and aging life care management services through Montcordia . Learn more online or follow SCI on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter(X) .

