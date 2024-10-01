Nourishing Mothers, Nurturing Babies: The Vital Health Needs Of Breastfeeding Women

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Breastfeeding mothers are not only vital for their children's but also face impacts on their health. While breastfeeding protects against high blood pressure, obesity, and breast cancer, mothers who do not maintain a balanced diet may encounter various health issues.

According to nutrition expert Professor Bushra Khalil, breastfeeding mothers are at particular risk of deficiencies in water, electrolytes, vitamins, and iron. These women need additional and a balanced diet.



A healthy mother means a healthy baby, as the nutrients in breast milk are crucial for a child's development. However, in many societies, women often neglect their health, leading to various health problems.

The Importance of Nutritional Needs

Professor Khalil emphasizes that breastfeeding mothers must consume a balanced diet that includes grains, vegetables, fruits, and proteins. Their meals should consist of staples like bread, rice, lentils, meat, fish, and especially leafy green vegetables. These nutrients not only benefit the mother's health but also the baby's growth.

Dairy Products and Calcium Intake

Mothers should include fresh milk and dairy products in their daily diet. This helps fulfill their calcium needs, which is essential for both their own and their baby's health. Mothers should also use appropriate amounts of ghee or oil to ensure their meals are well-balanced.

The Need for Supplements

If a mother is already experiencing nutritional deficiencies, such as a lack of iron, she should take supplements as prescribed by a doctor. However, a healthy mother can meet her nutritional needs through a balanced diet. For instance, if she is eating one piece of bread, she should eat an additional one for her baby's nutritional needs as well.

Calcium Deficiency

Professor Khalil explains that to address calcium deficiency, breastfeeding mothers should consume dairy products at least three times a week. For those who dislike milk, alternatives like yogurt or pudding can be incorporated into their diet.

Hydration and Electrolytes

Breastfeeding mothers may experience deficiencies in water, iron, and electrolytes, which can negatively affect both their health and milk production. It is recommended that mothers drink 12 to 14 glasses of water a day to stay well-hydrated.

Consult a Nutritionist

Professor Khalil advises that if breastfeeding women feel weak or lose their appetite, they should consult a nutritionist promptly. This is crucial not only for their health but also for the well-being of their children.

Social Challenges

In many societies, women often overlook their health. They need to prioritize their well-being and make balanced nutrition a part of their daily routine. Understanding that their health directly impacts their child's growth is essential.

To improve the health of breastfeeding mothers, it's important they focus on their diet, and hydration, and seek expert advice when needed.



By maintaining their well-being, mothers can ensure the best possible growth and development for their children. Women should remain aware of their health and take necessary steps to safeguard both their and their children's health.