National Bonds Sees Portfolio Jump 17% to AED 15 Billion Amid Growing Demand for Savings Solutions

(MENAFN- Golin MENA) Dubai, UAE, 01st October 2024 – National Bonds, a leading Sharia-compliant savings and investment company in the UAE, announced today a significant increase in its portfolio value, marking a 17% increase to AED 15 billion from December 2023 to date. This growth reinforces the company's position as a trusted financial beacon for UAE citizens and residents.

The surge in growth has been fueled by heightened customer confidence and a sharpened focus on tailored savings solutions. National Bonds reported a record 19% rise in regular savers, alongside a 9% increase in young savers and a 10% growth in female savers. These results reflect the attractiveness of National Bonds solutions across diverse segments of the population, underpinned by its commitment to promoting financial empowerment.

Emirati customers continue to thrive, with a growing number embracing regular savings. Notably, Emiratis engaged in consistent saving habits have increased by 13%, reflecting a heightened focus on financial wellbeing. To date, 215 customers have reached millionaire status through National Bonds' savings plans, including five individuals who have achieved life-changing AED 1 million rewards twice.

National Bonds has solidified its role as a key partner for businesses aiming to bolster employee financial security, evidenced by a 91% increase in registered employees through corporate partnerships in 2024. Additionally, accumulated investments from these partnerships have grown by 30%, further underscoring the company’s support for pension planning in the region.

In 2024, National Bonds has intensified its focus on financial education, expanded its branch network across the UAE, and introduced pioneering savings solutions. This year, National Bonds joined DEWS (DIFC Employee Workplace Plan), becoming one of the investment options for over 40,000 DEWS members. Similarly, the "My One Million" plan and the flexible "Second Salary" savings plan have gained popularity among UAE nationals and expatriates eager to secure their financial futures.

Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group CEO of National Bonds elaborated on the company’s achievements and future aspirations: “Our success in 2024 is a testament to the strength of our creative approaches, which center on financial literacy and customer satisfaction. As we move forward, we will continue to enhance our offerings through digital transformation, ensuring that our customers have seamless access to the best savings and investment solutions available. Our commitment is to work hand in hand with our bondholders to help them achieve their financial goals, empowering individuals, families, and businesses across the UAE to plan for a secure and prosperous future in an increasingly dynamic economy.”





