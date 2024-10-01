Dubai Municipality Showcases Groundbreaking Sustainable Infrastructure Projects at WETEX 2024

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) • Adopting advanced simulation systems to provide comprehensive geospatial analysis

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 1, 2024: Dubai Municipality showcased its cutting-edge sustainable infrastructure initiatives at the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). Running from 1 to 3 October 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, WETEX is the region's largest exhibition dedicated to sustainability and clean energy technology.

Dubai Municipality's participation underscored its commitment to creating a sustainable future using advanced technologies. During the event, the Municipality presented an array of projects focused on sewage and recycled water management, treatment plant operations, waste-to-energy solutions, and energy consumption efficiency assessments.

These initiatives align with Dubai’s overarching vision to adopt pioneering technologies that ensure sustainability in natural resources, optimise energy use, reduce carbon emissions, and work towards achieving climate neutrality.

H.E. Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: "Dubai Municipality is committed to driving sustainable development by implementing innovative infrastructure solutions that address both current and future environmental challenges. Our participation at WETEX 2024 highlights the strategic projects that are shaping Dubai’s pioneering and sustainable future, from enhancing rainwater management to protecting our marine environment. Through initiatives like the Tasreef project, we are not only safeguarding our natural resources but also reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global leader in sustainability and resilience."

Tasreef Project

A key feature of Dubai Municipality’s exhibit is the AED 30 billion Tasreef project, which is designed to enhance Dubai's rainwater drainage network. This pioneering project will increase the Emirate’s rainwater drainage capacity by 700%, future-proofing Dubai against climate challenges for the next century. Once completed, the project will enhance the city's stormwater drainage system, increasing the network's capacity to 65 millimetres per day, making it the largest of its kind in the region to be consolidated into a single system.

The project aims to minimise operational costs by adopting best practices and sustainable technologies. It further emphasises Dubai Municipality's relentless pursuit to create an infrastructure that not only meets current needs, but also addresses future environmental challenges, ensuring safety and security for all Dubai residents.

Additional pioneering technologies on display by Dubai Municipality

The Municipality's participation in the event also includes the presentation of a number of other key projects, most notably:

• Smart Scraper: A remote-controlled device designed to collect marine debris from Dubai Creek, this environmentally friendly technology plays a crucial role in protecting the marine environment and enhancing Dubai’s sustainability efforts.

• Green Buildings and Digital Twin Project: This project leverages Dubai's geospatial digital twin to develop advanced simulation systems that assess the environmental impact of buildings. It analyses how applying the Saffat Green Building System standards, including thermal insulation, reduces emissions. By providing precise geospatial data, the project optimises insulation studies and lowers energy use in both new and existing buildings. The advanced simulations enable comprehensive geospatial analyses for improved energy efficiency. This initiative supports Dubai’s digital twin, advancing sustainable urban planning and a smart building sector aligned with global climate neutrality standards.

Alongside WETEX, Dubai Municipality is also participating in 'Health and Safety Week', to showcase the latest health and safety technologies and practices that contribute to raising awareness of about the most important international standards for health and safety in both household and work environments.

By participating in WETEX 2024, Dubai Municipality reaffirms its commitment to sustainable development, adopting innovative solutions to maintain a balance between rapid urban growth and environmental responsibility. The Municipality’s focus on creating resilient infrastructure, promoting renewable energy, and advancing climate action reflects its strategic goal to contribute to Dubai’s vision of becoming a leader in global sustainability.





