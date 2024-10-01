Smithfield Culinary Introduces Smithfield Select Bacon, The Game-Changing, Fully Cooked Bacon For Foodservice Operators

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SMITHFIELD, Va., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield , a leading producer of premium proteins, launched Smithfield Select Bacon, a fully cooked ready-to-eat option, as the latest addition to the company's platinum line of superior bacon products. This innovative offering is designed to provide an unparalleled sensory experience while significantly reducing time, and costs for foodservice operators. Smithfield Select Bacon delivers the rich flavor, appealing appearance and mouthwatering aroma of freshly cooked bacon without the hassle.

Smithfield Select Bacon

Smithfield Select Bacon is ideal for a wide range of culinary creations – from classic breakfast platters to satisfying sandwiches.

We developed Smithfield Select Bacon in response to the growing need for premium quality fully cooked bacon.

Smithfield Culinary's insights reveal that foodservice operators have traditionally faced the challenge of balancing convenience with the quality of flavor consumers demand. With the introduction of Smithfield Select Bacon, there's no longer a need to choose between efficiency and taste.

"We developed Smithfield Select Bacon in response to the growing need for premium quality fully cooked bacon that not only satisfies the senses but also alleviates the workload in busy kitchens," said Edward Wayda, marketing director at Smithfield Culinary. "These ready-to-eat options allow operators to delight their guests with high-quality, flavorful bacon in a fraction of the time and with minimal mess."

Consumers have an irresistible appetite for bacon, with over 71% of diners agreeing that "everything tastes better with bacon," according to a recent Smithfield Culinary Guest Check survey . As consumer demand for bacon continues to soar, Smithfield Select Bacon enables foodservice operators to meet these cravings while optimizing back-of-house operations. The bacon can be heated in the microwave or on a flat top, ensuring quick and easy preparation. Operators can now deliver the same superior flavor and value they've come to expect from Smithfield Culinary, in a more convenient, ready-to-serve format.

Product Highlights:



Consistent Quality:

Each slice of thick-cut bacon is fully cooked to golden-brown perfection, ensuring a flawless outcome every time. Its rich color, satisfying crunch, savory taste and irresistible aroma all contribute to a traditional bacon experience that diners crave and operators value.

Ready in Seconds:

Smithfield Select Bacon eliminates the need for time-consuming preparation and clean-up, allowing chefs to simply heat and serve. The unparalleled convenience reduces back-of-house labor and enables staff to focus on other vital tasks to enhance the consumer experience.



Versatility:

Ideal for a wide range of menu applications – from classic breakfast platters to satisfying sandwiches and more – the ready-to-eat bacon has a savory, Umami flavor that compliments a variety of culinary creations.

Sustainable Shelf Life:

Operators can depend on freshness with Smithfield Select Bacon's 360-day shelf-life.

Smithfield Select Fully Cooked Bacon is part of Smithfield's platinum line of premium bacon products, which also features ready-to-cook premium bacon items including Smithfield Honey Cured Bacon, Smithfield Pepper-Encrusted Bacon and Smithfield Log Smoked Bacon. Smithfield Select Bacon is available in 14/18 Style and 18/22 Style.

To explore the complete line of platinum-level bacon, recipe inspirations and more, visit smithfieldculinary/smithfield/ . Foodservice operators interested in Smithfield Select Bacon product samples or rebate opportunities, please visit smithfieldculinary/smithfield/sample-request/ .

About Smithfield Culinary

With a dedication to culinary arts, innovation, and industry-leading sustainability, Smithfield Culinary leverages passionate chefs, culinary partners and R&D to produce high-quality products that inspire chefs and consumers alike. Foodservice brands within the Smithfield Culinary portfolio feature Smithfield® and Margherita® and Smoke'NFast®. Smithfield Culinary is the foodservice business unit of Smithfield Foods. For more information, visit SmithfieldCulinary.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.



SOURCE Smithfield Foods, Inc.

