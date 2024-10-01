Tyson & Mendes Announces Fourth Florida Office With Tallahassee Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tyson & Mendes, LLP

National insurance defense firm Tyson & Mendes announced today its expansion into Tallahassee, marking the firm's fourth new office in 2024 alone.

- Betsy Brown Burgess

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nationwide insurance and civil litigation firm Tyson & Mendes LLP announced today the opening of its newest office in Tallahassee, Florida. This expansion in Florida-a state widely recognized as a "judicial hellhole" notorious for delivering Nuclear Verdicts®-is a direct response to client demand for experienced and aggressive defense in high-risk jurisdictions as well as an acknowledgment of the pivotal role the firm plays in the state.

The Tallahassee office will be led by Holly Howanitz, who also serves as the firm's Southeast Regional Managing Partner for the Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa, and Jacksonville offices. Ms. Howanitz brings nearly two decades of litigation experience to the role, with particular expertise in defending complex cases involving catastrophic injury, wrongful death, and high-exposure claims. Her leadership in these challenging environments has proven key to expanding Tyson & Mendes' position as the anti-Nuclear Verdict® firm, even in Florida's volatile legal landscape.

"We are thrilled to expand into Tallahassee, a critical step in meeting the needs of our clients facing high-stakes litigation in Florida," said Robert Tyson, Strategic Managing Partner at Tyson & Mendes. "Holly has been a proven leader in our Florida offices, and her depth of experience and strategic insight make her the perfect choice to lead this new location as we continue the fight against Nuclear Verdicts® in one of the country's most challenging jurisdictions."

Florida has long been known for delivering some of the nation's largest jury verdicts, even since the state's sweeping tort reform last year. Tyson & Mendes' expansion into Tallahassee underscores the firm's commitment to providing clients with a strong and experienced defense team capable of navigating a complicated and risky judicial landscape.

Senior Counsel Betsy Brown Burgess joins the Tallahassee office, bringing with her a proven record of success over her nearly 20 years of practice and an intimate familiarity with the jurisdiction's nuances and challenges.“Tallahassee is a dynamic, vibrant community perfectly suited to partner with Tyson & Mendes. I am thrilled our firm has chosen to bring its trademark creative and innovative approach to Tallahassee, where we can serve both the state capital and the beautiful western panhandle of Florida."

Also joining Holly Howanitz and Betsy Brown Burgess are senior counsel Dwight Slater and associate John J. Van Hise III.

“I'm very excited to expand to Tallahassee and am honored to work with Betsy Brown Burgess and her talented team," said Holly Howanitz.

This move also highlights Tyson & Mendes' ongoing commitment to advancing women in leadership. With multiple offices led by female managing partners, including the new Tallahassee office under Holly Howanitz's leadership, Tyson & Mendes continues to demonstrate its dedication to diversity and inclusion within the legal profession.

With the addition of its Tallahassee office, Tyson & Mendes serves clients in 25 offices across 21 states nationwide, further solidifying its position as one of the fastest-growing civil defense firms in the U.S.

For more information and to view career opportunities, visit .

________________________________________

About Tyson & Mendes LLP

Tyson & Mendes LLP is a nationwide, AV-rated litigation and trial firm specializing in insurance defense and protecting its clients from Nuclear Verdicts®. Founded in 2002 by Robert Tyson and Patrick Mendes, the firm has experienced tremendous growth, with offices across the United States. Tyson & Mendes is known for its expertise in defending corporations, insurance companies, and their clients against Nuclear Verdicts®.

Serving 21 states nationwide, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest-growing civil defense firms in the U.S. and is proud to offer one of the fastest and clearest paths to partnership for its attorneys of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S. The firm is honored to be recognized as a 2024 Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers, named a 2024 Best Company to Work For: Law Firms edition by U.S. News & World Report, awarded the 2023 Liberty Mutual Insurance External Law Firm Partner of the Year Award, awarded the No. 1“Ceiling Smasher” in Law360's 2022 Glass Ceiling Report for female equity partnership, and shortlisted for Financial Times' 2022 Innovative Lawyers North America Award.

For more information, visit .



Ashley Fetyko

Tyson & Mendes, LLP

+1 858-257-0103

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.