EDETEK Has Appointed Dr. Shakthi Kumar, A Leading Industry Executive, As Its Chief Strategy And Business Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dr. Shakthi Kumar, an leader in Life Sciences and Healthcare, has joined EDETEK's executive leadership team. Dr. Kumar will lead the company's overall business strategy and operations as EDETEK scales its presence to service the entire Clinical Management ecosystem.

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EDETEK Inc., a leading global provider of leading digital clinical and services for the biopharma, devices, and diagnostics industries, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Shakthi Kumar as Chief Strategy and Business Officer. Dr. Kumar, an esteemed leader in Life Sciences and Healthcare, will spearhead EDETEK's global strategy, business development, client success, product innovation, and investor relations.

Dr. Kumar will report directly to Jian Chen, EDETEK's Chief Executive Officer and Founder, and the board. "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Shakthi Kumar to EDETEK," said Jian Chen. "Dr. Kumar's exceptional ability to deliver strategic insights and his extensive experience in scaling companies globally make him an invaluable addition to our executive leadership team. His deep customer orientation aligns perfectly with our mission as we embark on the next phase of our growth journey."

Dr. Kumar brings a wealth of experience, having held several prominent leadership roles including CEO, EVP, VP & COO, and co-founder for various healthcare and life sciences organizations and startups. Most recently, he served as Senior Advisor to Bain and Company and sits on the board of several Life Sciences and Healthcare companies. His previous roles include Worldwide Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences Business Development at Amazon/AWS and EVP and Head of Life Sciences and Healthcare at Capgemini. Dr. Kumar holds a Doctorate in Health Administration from Medical University of South Carolina with an inter-clinical disciplinary focus, an MBA, and majors in neural networks and computer engineering.

"We are at a pivotal moment in the industry, driven by lifecycle compression and new business models," said Dr. Kumar. "There are tremendous opportunities to drive greater efficiencies and innovation across the entire clinical management continuum and I am excited to join EDETEK and contribute to this endeavor. My goal is to drive greater value for the industry and our clients, ultimately delivering better therapies and outcomes. I have long admired EDETEK's leadership, innovation, and dedication to advancing clinical research."

About EDETEK

Founded in 2009, EDETEK is an innovative clinical solutions company that provides high-quality technology platforms and related clinical services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. With over 450 employees on four continents, EDETEK's commitment to excellence remains unwavering as it serves over 100 biopharmaceutical companies.

Learn more at



or reach out to

[email protected] .

Media Contact:

John F. Kouten

JFK Communications, Inc.

908-227-4714

[email protected]

SOURCE EDETEK, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED