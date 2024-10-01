MENAFN - PR Newswire) Introducing Johnnie Walker Black Label 'Squid Game' featuring limited edition designs with numbers ranging from 001 to 456, 'Squid Game'-inspired cocktails and experiences

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix's

Squid Game

is back for season two and Johnnie Walker, the world's number one blended Scotch whisky (IWSR 2023) and Netflix announce they are teaming up to invite

Squid Game

fans 21+ and whisky enthusiasts alike to 'pick your player' in celebration of the highly anticipated series return.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

This exciting collaboration with the worldwide

Squid Game

phenomenon marks the continuation of a groundbreaking series of partnerships that the team at Johnnie Walker kicked off last month at the 76th Emmy Awards, of which Johnnie Walker was the Official Spirits Partner. The brand will continue to expand its impact across cultural spheres to redefine whisky experiences.

Johnnie Walker is unveiling a limited-edition bottle design of Black Label with numbers ranging from 001-456, the number of players featuring in the series. This limited-edition design leverages an innovative approach by combining both digital and conventional printing technologies to make this collection truly unique. Additional design elements include the brand's highly recognizable 20-degree slanted label featuring a custom fabric pattern varnish to simulate the texture of the show's famous green tracksuit. The iconic Johnnie Walker Striding Man logo now dons the distinctive tracksuit, symbolizing the brand's bold stride into partnering with the

Squid Game

franchise. Available nationwide for fans and consumers 21+, starting October 1st and while supplies last, these randomized numbered bottles are not only the perfect gift for the holiday season, but a collectible treasure for both adult

Squid Game

and whisky enthusiasts alike.

At 4:56 p.m., a nod to the number of players and the limited-edition Johnnie Walker Black Label bottle design, the partnership will kick off with a massive Times Square takeover. Together, Netflix and Johnnie Walker will help encourage fans 21+ to get hyped for their collaboration and the series return on December 26, 2024.

"This partnership brings together two global icons, the world's number one Scotch whisky and the worldwide TV phenomenon of Netflix's

Squid Game. Our loyal fanbases are going to be thrilled by the element of discovery with our collectable, limited-edition bottle design that allows them to get close to the action," says Josh Dean, Vice President of Johnnie Walker, Diageo North America. "At Johnnie Walker, we're continuing to reimagine how whisky can be enjoyed through unique and creative experiences, partnerships and occasions."

Whether hosting a season one watch party in anticipation of season two, celebrating Halloween with a

Squid Game-themed event, or attending

Squid Game: The Experience

in New York City, of which Johnnie Walker is the Official Spirits Partner,

Squid Game

enthusiasts and whisky lovers 21+ can purchase the new limited-edition bottle and mix up 'the 456' signature cocktail. "'The 456' is a cocktail with a twist of mystery just like the show," says renowned mixologist and cocktail creator, Ginn Choe. "It's made with popular and traditional Korean ingredients, such as honey for sweetener and barley tea known as bori-cha that marries well with the spice and vanilla notes of Johnnie Walker Black Label."

"Squid Game fans are highly anticipating the show's return. To give them something really special and unexpected, in collaboration with Johnnie Walker, we dressed the iconic Striding Man in the show's classic green tracksuit. Through our partnership, we've taken the series from the screen to the shelf, to the streets, even surprising fans in Times Square with an opportunity to play a game featured on Squid Game," said

Magno Herran, Vice President of Global Brand & Partner Marketing at Netflix. "This excellent integrated experience also includes promotion of the campaign on Netflix's ad-supported plan, so our members can pick up the perfect pairing of Johnnie Walker and Netflix for the series release this December."

Johnnie Walker and Netflix's

Squid Game

partnership will be brought to life globally across US, Europe, and Asia through a dynamic, co-branded campaign. This will include a range of marketing activations such as outdoor media, social media campaigns, events, and retail touchpoints. The campaign will also run on Netflix's ad-supported plan.

Be sure to follow @JohnnieWalkerUS on Instagram and Facebook for updates on the partnership with Netflix's

Squid Game. In addition, whether in NY, LA, TX, FL, IL follow the ambassador team at Johnnie Walker for more excitement in the lead up to the season two release on December 26, 2024.

