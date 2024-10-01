Austin, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report reveals that The Asphalt Market is poised to witness substantial growth, projected to reach USD 389.9 Million by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 5.1% from 2024 to 2032.

This growth trajectory is primarily driven by escalating demand for asphalt in various construction applications, particularly in road construction and maintenance. The rising global population, urbanization, and economic development are further fuelling the demand for high-quality asphalt products.

Asphalt, a vital material in road construction, is essential for creating durable pavements and highways. The global push for infrastructure development, especially in emerging economies, is creating a robust market for asphalt. Governments and private investors are increasing their spending on infrastructure projects to support economic growth, with road and highway construction being a significant focus area.









Key Players:

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CEMEX Asphalt)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (Asphalt Binder)

Royal Dutch Shell (Shell Bitumen)

Total SA (Total Asphalt)

United Refining Company (United Asphalt)

Boral (Boral Asphalt)

Aggregate Industries Ltd. (Premium Asphalt)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) (Sinopec Asphalt)

Chevron Corporation (Chevron Asphalt)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (Marathon Asphalt)

LafargeHolcim (ECOPlanet Asphalt)

Oldcastle Materials (Oldcastle Asphalt)

Granite Construction Incorporated (Granite Asphalt)

Tarmac (Tarmac Asphalt)

CRH plc (CRH Polymer-Modified Asphalt)

Bitumina (Bitumina Asphalt)

Nynas AB (Nynas Asphalt)

PBA (Petrochemical and Bitumen Association) (PBA Asphalt)

Colas Group (Colas Eco-Emulsion Asphalt)

Reynolds Asphalt (Reynolds Asphalt Mix)

The current trends in the automotive industry, namely the emergence of electric vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems, entail higher demand for high-quality road infrastructure, leading to a substantial rise in the asphalt market. Around the same time, the significance of the state of the roadways increases as well, as special provisions such as electric vehicle charging stations, as well as perfect conditions for driving without any mechanical damage, have to be put in place.

Moreover, the funds come from the governments as well, with the U.S. Department of Transportation having invested over USD 7 billion into electric vehicle road and bridge infrastructure plus their related charging facilities under the new infrastructure plan. Because of such considerable federal investments into the state of the roads, the level of their quality is bound to be increased, creating a convenient environment for electric and advanced driver-assistance systems vehicles. Thus, the impact of automotive industry trends on the asphalt market is substantial, with the increased quality of road surfaces, supported in part by the state and market players, expected to benefit the growth of both electric vehicles and asphalt markets, pushing the latter towards more sustainable products with better characteristics.

Which Segment of the Asphalt Market is Estimated to Dominate in Product?

The paving held the largest market share around 58% in 2023. The dominance of this segment is due to exponential demand for the construction and maintenance of roads all over the globe. Urbanization and the construction of better infrastructure have become more popular in the world. Asphalt for paving is important for the construction of durable and efficient highways for interconnecting cities and towns. Durable roads are important for road safety and the effective operation of vehicles. The applications of paving asphalt include new constructions and rehabilitation of roads. Infrastructure improvement has continued to enhance the demand for paving applications. The recent U.S. Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and allocation of millions of dollars towards modernizing infrastructure has led to more paving applications.

Asphalt Market Report Scope :